Leading Identity Theft Expert Frank W. Abagnale Comes to Chicago to Teach Us How to Avoid Scams, Protect Families from Fraud

WASHINGTON, Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For over four decades, Frank W. Abagnale has advised the FBI on how to outsmart con artists and now he's coming to Chicago on Tuesday from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. to help us learn how to spot and avoid scams so we can protect our families. As one of the world's most respected authorities on forgery, embezzlement and secure documents, Abagnale has joined forces with the AARP Fraud Watch Network and AARP Illinois.

Between the ages of 16 and 21, Abagnale successfully posed as an airline pilot, an attorney, a doctor and cashed millions in fraudulent checks. In case you didn't read the best-selling book…spoiler alert…he got caught and his exploits were depicted in the movie Catch Me If You Can starring Leonardo DiCaprio. Today, Abagnale is an expert on the subject of identity theft, has written three books on the subject and served as a consultant to some of the largest companies in the world on the subject of cybercrime. He has a brand new book, "Scam Me if You Can" scheduled for release next week.

Details on this event for the public and the media are below:

WHAT: Join the AARP Fraud Watch Network and AARP Illinois for a presentation by Frank W. Abagnale on protecting yourself and your family from identity theft. The event is free. His advice is invaluable. There will also be a Fraud Fair featuring advice from the Better Business Bureau, U.S. Postal Service, IL Attorney General's office and Securities & Exchange Commission. WHO: Frank W. Abagnale, one of the world's leading con artist experts. WHEN: Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019; 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. WHERE: Auditorium Theatre of Roosevelt University, 50 East Ida B. Wells Dr., Chicago , IL 60605 RSVP: Members of the public may register for this free event by RSVPing to https://aarp.cvent.com/AbagnaleChicago or call toll-free 1-877-926-8300.

