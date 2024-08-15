Leading Imaging Continuing Education Provider Launches Online, Self-Paced Initial Mammography Training Course

To meet the demand for trained mammography technologists, MTMI now offers an innovative, flexible course designed to fit into the busy schedules of working adults.

MILWAUKEE, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MTMI, a national leader in medical imaging continuing education affiliated with The College of Health Care Profession, is excited to announce the launch of its new Online, Self-Paced Initial Mammography Training course. This innovative program is designed to provide comprehensive mammography training to individuals seeking to enter the field, offering flexibility and convenience without compromising quality.

This accredited course meets the ARRT Mammography and MQSA requirements, covering all mandated material with a strong emphasis on exam preparation. Available in three formats—In-Person, Live Webinar, and (NEW) Online, Self-Paced—MTMI's initial training is tailored to meet diverse learning needs and preferences. Students will be able to start the course anytime upon registration and will have a year to complete the program. While self-directed, the course features interactive modules with expert instructor videos, learning games, and knowledge checkpoints to maximize retention and exam readiness.

"As a former Clinic Manager, I understand the challenges healthcare professionals face balancing their demanding schedules with cross-training and continuing education. Our Online, Self-Paced Initial Mammography Training course is thoughtfully designed to provide high-quality education that can be accessed anytime, anywhere," said Miranda Lyman-Hagar, Director of Women's Imaging at MTMI. "The flexibility of choosing from in-person, live webinar, and online self-paced formats ensures that every learner can find a method that suits their lifestyle and learning preferences. This program not only meets but exceeds the industry standards, preparing our students to excel in their careers and make a significant impact in the field of mammography."

Mammography is essential to the early detection of breast cancer, which accounts for 30% of all new female cancers each year. When breast cancer is detected early, and is in the localized stage, the 5-year survival rate is 99% . Healthcare workforce shortages have lengthened the time between when a patient needs a mammogram and can schedule an appointment, creating barriers to early cancer detection.

With a 98% pass rate for the Board exam, MTMI's Mammography Programs are designed to ensure success and excellence in mammography. "I have seen firsthand the critical need for comprehensive and flexible training programs in medical imaging. The launch of our Online, Self-Paced Initial Mammography Training course reflects our commitment to providing exceptional education tailored to the needs of today's imaging professionals," said Brenda DeBastiani, the President of MTMI. "This innovative program combines interactive modules, expert-led videos, and engaging learning tools to create an unparalleled learning experience. By offering multiple formats, we empower our students to choose the path that best fits their needs, ensuring they receive the best possible preparation for their certification and future careers in mammography."

For more information about the Online, Self-Paced Initial Mammography Training course or to register, please visit www.mtmi.net or contact Miranda Lyman Hagar, Director of Women's Imaging at MTMI.

About Medical Technology Management Institute

MTMI is dedicated to providing best-in-class education and training in medical imaging. Our programs are created and taught by experts with national reputations in their fields and cover many modalities. Our cross-training and continuing education programs are designed to meet industry standards and equip students with the skills and knowledge needed to excel in their careers. Check out our full catalog of programs or contact us with questions today!

About CHCP

As a leader in healthcare education and training, CHCP helps students develop the skills they need to meet the demands of today's healthcare industry. Founded by physicians, CHCP is focused on healthcare education and training and its accredited programs have been developing healthcare professionals for 35 years. CHCP faculty have real-world, on-the-job experience and are committed to helping students succeed. Just as importantly, CHCP's on-campus, blended, online and hybrid program offerings give students flexible options to learn on their schedule. CHCP offers continuing education nationwide for medical imaging and emerging healthcare technologies through the Medical Technology Management Institute (MTMI). For more information, visit www.chcp.edu.

