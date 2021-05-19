Leading Immigration Law Firm Fragomen Opens In The Netherlands

AMSTERDAM, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Reflecting its commitment to its Netherlands-based clients and the European region, leading immigration firm Fragomen announced today that it is opening an office in Amsterdam. The office will be headed by Partner Christine Sullivan, who has led the firm's Netherlands Corporate Immigration Practice from Brussels for the past five years and who is now based in Amsterdam.

Fragomen has been providing Dutch-related immigration and mobility guidance and advice to multinationals, small and medium-sized enterprises and individuals for more than two decades through its Brussels-based Benelux practice. The new Amsterdam location enables Fragomen to establish a local presence in The Netherlands, an increasingly critical business hub in Europe.

"The launch of our Netherlands office advances our objective of strategic growth in Europe," said Lance Kaplan, Managing Partner of Fragomen's International Practice Group and member of the Firm's Executive Committee. "The Netherlands is one of the most dynamic markets in Europe, and indeed the world, and it continues to attract businesses and entrepreneurs who require strategic immigration advice."

"Given the practical and business-friendly approach with respect to Dutch immigration, we are able to partner with our clients to achieve their ambitious business goals, not just in The Netherlands but also across Europe," said Sullivan. "We look forward to providing the same superior service our clients within the region have come to expect, first through our Brussels office and now in Amsterdam."

Fragomen's Dutch and English speaking lawyers and immigration professionals have deep local and international legal knowledge and superior practical experience assisting companies wishing to establish and expand in The Netherlands. The office in Amsterdam will also further solidify the close relationships Fragomen has cultivated with Dutch immigration authorities – which began in 1999 when the Fragomen Brussels office was established, the first international office outside the U.S. – including the Immigration and Naturalization Service, the Dutch Labour Authority and relevant Ministries, among others.

"This is a significant milestone for the Firm and, importantly, our valued clients," said George Koureas, Fragomen's Managing Partner in Europe and member of the Firm's Executive Committee. "The Netherlands is a business- and immigration-friendly, progressive country and an important gateway to Europe. I am delighted to welcome Christine to the Partnership and I look forward to working with her to further strengthen our offering to clients in this fast-growing market and to delivering enhanced European strategic advisory services throughout the region."

Due to government-imposed travel restrictions and an abundance of caution, The Netherlands-based staff will operate remotely for the time being. Once those restrictions have been lifted, the office will physically welcome clients and staff at the following address:

Gustav Mahlerplein 2, 1082 MA Amsterdam, Netherlands.

**************

About Fragomen

Fragomen, a global immigration firm and member of the Am Law 100 and Am Law Global 100, is a leading firm dedicated exclusively to immigration services worldwide. The Firm has more than 4,100 immigration professionals and support staff in more than 50 offices across the Americas, EMEA and Asia Pacific. Fragomen offers immigration support in more than 170 countries.

The Firm also supports all aspects of global immigration for both corporate and private clients, including strategic planning, quality management, reporting, and case management and processing, compliance program counseling, representation in government investigations, government relations, complex matter solutions, and litigation. These capabilities allow Fragomen to represent a broad range of companies and organizations of all sizes, as well as individuals, working in partnership with clients to facilitate the transfer of employees worldwide. For more information, please visit www.fragomen.com.

SOURCE Fragomen

Related Links

https://www.fragomen.com/

