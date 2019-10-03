Leading Independent Agency Cramer-Krasselt Celebrates 23 Awards and Expands Three Departments

CHICAGO, Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cramer-Krasselt (C-K), an integrated marketing and communications agency, receives 23 awards and further expands capabilities in analytics and consumer experience innovation.

This year, C-K has been recognized industrywide with awards across disciplines and accounts. Their PR/social team alone accumulated 18 awards, including a notable four PRSA Skyline Awards and eight PRSA Paragon Awards for clients such as Cedar Fair, Cotton Council International, Porsche and TIKI Brand. In addition, C-K won three PCC Golden Trumpet Awards for distinguished achievement in public relations and communications and garnered two Shorty Awards for their work in social media.

C-K's search, media and programmatic efforts were also recognized this year, receiving numerous finalist acknowledgements from the Effie Awards in the Data-Driven category, from the AdExchanger Awards for Best Overall Use of Programmatic in a Marketing Campaign and from the Search Engine Land Awards (the Landy's) for Best Integration of Search into Cross-Channel Marketing. C-K's President and Chief Operating Officer Karen Seamen was also acknowledged as one of Crain's 2019 Notable Women Executives Over 50.

In 2019, the agency also further expanded technology-focused offerings, growing its media, analytics and consumer experience innovation practices with key new hires and promotions that deepen expertise and commitment to data-driven, real-time solutions for client brands that are reaping results. Through deeper partnerships with data integration and cognitive solutions, the agency is also delivering greater consumer personalization at scale for clients such as Edward Jones and Cedar Fair. C-K's DesCK™ Programmatic Media Buying Platform has increased the efficiency and effectiveness of client campaigns by 24 percent. The agency currently manages nearly $400 million in media and has a staff of close to 100 media professionals.

"As an independent agency, we've always been able to be agile in an ever-evolving environment," noted Karen Seamen, president and COO of C-K. "We continue to bring in the right people, build technology and develop solutions that allow us to stay on track with our sole purpose, which is to be effective, efficient and create real business results for brands."

On the Effie Index, a comprehensive global ranking of marketing effectiveness, Cramer-Krasselt repeatedly ranks as one of the Most Effective Independent Agencies in North America.

About Cramer-Krasselt

C-K is one of the largest independent integrated agencies in the county with over $700 million in billings and nearly $400 million in media asset management. With a mission to Make Friends, Not Ads® for its clients, C-K has built a reputation for not merely changing perception but changing behavior that leads to purchasing action for its clients' brands.

Major brands include Benihana, Cedar Fair Entertainment Company (Knott's Berry Farm, Cedar Point and additional properties), Cintas, Corona Extra, Edward Jones, Marzetti Salad Dressing (plus 15 brands), Pacifico Beer, Porsche and Tropicana.

