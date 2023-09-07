Leading Industrial Instrumentation, Controls Automation, and Electrical (ICE) provider Selects Revenue Rocket to facilitate a business combination

News provided by

Revenue Rocket Consulting Group

07 Sep, 2023, 13:27 ET

BLOOMINGTON, Minn., Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- From Bloomington, Minnesota, Revenue Rocket Consulting Group, the leading M&A Advisory firm focused exclusively on IT Technology-Enabled services businesses, announced it has been retained by a top Western-Canada-based industrial instrumentation, controls automation, and electrical engineering firm to find a suitor to acquire the company. This process is Project Dragon.

Project Dragon offers a fully integrated lifecycle of offerings across Engineering, Construction, and Field Services in industrial instrumentation, control automation, and electrical disciplines. 

Industrial controls engineering services include engineering of automation and control systems with expertise in Operational Technology, Industrial Internet of Things, instrumentation design, electrical design, and functional safety.

Field services include multi-discipline commissioning, regulatory inspections, facility turnarounds, and long-term maintenance of instrumentation, electrical and mechanical systems.

Construction services include fabricating and installing electrical instrumentation panels, electrical systems, and control solutions.

Project Dragon's customers include marquee names in manufacturing, energy, and agricultural markets, with 75% of customers returning for multiple projects over the company's lifetime.

The management team and employees are willing to stay with the acquiring company to maintain and grow sales and operations capabilities as the ownership team plans to exit the business after an orderly transition. As such, Project Dragon represents a critical scale and profitability in a unique industry with 200+ employees and 200+ active projects.

Project Dragon stands out from its competitors due to their complete cycle of offerings across engineering, construction, and maintenance. They specialize in Operational Technologies, enabling them to design, build, and service complex industrial control systems without needing subcontractors or third-party supply chains for project completion.

Project Dragon is $45M (CAN) in revenue with $6M (CAN) in adjusted EBITDA with a history of growth and profitability.

"Project Dragon represents a unique opportunity to acquire a leading industrial automation engineering company of true scale, allowing suitors to expand services offerings and deep geographic coverage into Western Canada. We have had growing success in Canada with the placement of several strong companies, and our partnership with Project Dragon reflects the performance from our proven methodologies, process, and reach," said Mike Harvath, President & CEO of Revenue Rocket.

Revenue Rocket is currently evaluating potential suitors. To be involved in the process, please submit your interest at the Project Dragon mandate page here (https://www.revenuerocket.com/project-dragon) or connect with the Revenue Rocket team at: info@revenuerocket.com. A Confidential information Memorandum is available after a call with Revenue Rocket and completing a non-disclosure agreement.

The parties are executing against Revenue Rocket's processes and anticipate indications of interest and potential letters of intent in September 2023.

About Revenue Rocket Consulting Group
For owners of IT services companies looking for the next growth stage or an exit of their firm, Revenue Rocket Consulting Group provides M&A advisory for buy-side and sell-side initiatives, M&A readiness, and growth strategy consulting services. Revenue Rocket is 100% focused on technology-enabled services, including Application Integration firms, Custom Application Development firms, Managed Service Providers, Telecommunication Providers, SaaS, and Cybersecurity firms. For more information, please visit https://www.revenuerocket.com/

SOURCE Revenue Rocket Consulting Group

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.