Leading Industrial Technologies Distributor Chooses Amplifi As Strategic Partner for Master Data Management

DALLAS, April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Amplifi, a best-in-class strategy and information management consultancy, announced today that it has been chosen by Kaman Distribution Group (Kaman) to provide design and implementation services to support their MDM program. Kaman is a leading provider of bearings, mechanical and electrical power transmission, automation & control, material handling, and fluid power products for the MRO and OEM markets.

"The industrial products distribution industry is under constant pressure to get products to market faster, into multiple channels, all in accordance with appropriate standards and regulations. Increasingly, product data can, and has, become a bottleneck in that process," said Michael Pastore, Vice President, Business Systems and Operations. "Getting the right data to the right locations at the right time is often a challenge, so, partnering with a firm like Amplifi which has successfully proven its expertise in this area, was a critical step in our MDM journey. We evaluated multiple firms and agencies and decided that Amplifi best understood our goals and was best equipped to enable our team to achieve them."

With more than 200 branches and major regional distribution centers and millions of SKUs in its product catalog, Kaman is beginning its transformation efforts by building a foundation of Master Data Management for Product Data. Amplifi will assist Kaman to create a single source of product data, along with necessary data governance and other complementary disciplines, in which product content can be created, managed, enhanced and published to all sales channels, and where the activities are automated and organizational standards are enforced. This will significantly reduce errors, increase team efficiency and the quality of data used by those teams, better support the expansion of products, and significantly improve customer experience.

"Throughout our meetings with the Kaman team, the thing that we took most to heart was their customer-focused dedication to innovation," said Corey Mellick, CEO of Amplifi. "We identified with their desire to provide exceptional customer service and know that this value propels the most successful transformation projects. At Amplifi, we view our customers as partners, and our team will work closely with stakeholders at Kaman to ensure that they are set up for more than just quick wins, but for long-term success."

Amplifi expects that Kaman's digital growth and maturity gained from improving access to accurate, up-to-date information about products will not only drive key business results with a quick ROI but should extend to other data domains, such as Customer, Location, etc. over time.

About Amplifi

Amplifi is a strategy and information management consultancy that helps the world's leading brands, retailers, distributors, and manufacturers harness the power of their #1 asset...THEIR DATA. Amplifi provides best-in-class data consulting services that address the entire information value chain from strategy, solution definition, design and implementation of information management technologies and solutions. Consistently recognized as a leader by Gartner on the Market Guide for MDM External Service Providers report, Amplifi provides strategic consulting and implementation services for industry-leading B2B and B2C companies through its North American offices. To harness the power of your data, visit Amplifi at https://goamplifi.com.

About Kaman

Kaman Industrial Technologies (KIT) Corporation is the distribution segment of Kaman Corporation. KIT is a distributor and service provider to North American industry from more than 200 customer service locations including 19 fabrication and assembly shops and five distribution centers in three business platforms: Bearings and Power Transmission, Electrical, Automation and Control and Fluid Power. The company provides a commitment of technological leadership and value-added services to industry. KIT's core business lies in the supply and application of standard components, in addition to offering customers single-source responsibility and accountability for each product line. Kaman Corporation, founded in 1945 by aviation pioneer Charles H. Kaman, and headquartered in Bloomfield, Connecticut also conducts business in the aerospace market. More information is available at www.kaman.com.

