Leading Industrial Technology Conglomerate Fortive Acquires Hourly Worker Human Resources Tool, TeamSense

"Our mission at TeamSense is to support, engage and enable the hourly employee" - Sheila Stafford CEO and Co-founder Tweet this

"From my days at Whirlpool, and GM, I had firsthand knowledge of the inner workings of a manufacturing operation. It was clear; there is a large opportunity to innovate for the hourly-employee - on their terms. Our mission at TeamSense is to support, engage and enable the hourly employee - an often-overlooked segment of the workforce with innovation that works for the way they work," said Sheila Stafford, CEO and Cofounder of TeamSense. "Now that we are officially part of Fortive, we can be laser focused on delivering on our mission, as opposed to securing our next round of VC investment."

About TeamSense: TeamSense is the leading non-app, text-based digital platform tool developed to manage hourly workers by manufacturing veterans whose understanding of what keeps a factory running makes it the #1 choice for multinational employers from Hunter Douglas to Pella Windows. Based in Everett, Washington, TeamSense is wholly owned by Fortive, a leader in industrial technology.

About Fortive: Fortive is a provider of essential technologies for connected workflow solutions across a range of attractive end-markets. Fortive's strategic segments - Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions - include well-known brands with leading positions in their markets. The company's businesses design, develop, service, manufacture, and market professional and engineered products, software, and services, building upon leading brand names, innovative technologies, and significant market positions. Fortive is headquartered in Everett, Washington and employs a team of more than 17,000 research and development, manufacturing, sales, distribution, service and administrative employees in more than 50 countries around the world. With a culture rooted in continuous improvement, the core of our company's operating model is the Fortive Business System. For more information please visit: www.fortive.com.

Press Contacts:

TEAMSENSE:

Alyson Dutch / Carol Levey, Brown + Dutch PR, Inc.

[email protected] , [email protected]

310.456.71541

FORTIVE:

Griffin Whitney

Vice President, Investor Relations

Fortive Corporation

425.466.5000

SOURCE TeamSense

Related Links

www.teamsense.com

