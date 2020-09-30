Leading Industry Analyst Firm, 451 Research features Datamatics Intelligent Automation (IA) Products

MUMBAI, India, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Datamatics Global Services Ltd. (DGSL), a global Technology, BPM and Intelligent Automation, and Digital Solutions company, announced that leading industry analyst firm, 451 Research, recently featured Datamatics Intelligent Automation (IA) products in a detailed report titled "Datamatics looks to broaden its footprint in the RPA market." 451 Research is a global research and advisory firm, recently acquired by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

The report by Carl Lehmann, Principal Analyst at 451 Research, covers the Datamatics Intelligent Automation products, including TruAI (Artificial Intelligence), TruCap+ (Intelligent Document Processing or IDP), and TruBot (Robotic Process Automation). The report highlights Datamatics TruBot RPA platform's breadth of automation, runtime, and AI capabilities that can stack up against many of the RPA rivals in the market.

The report highlights that Datamatics revenue, bots in production, and process deployment growth indicate that the vendor is moving in the right direction. It also mentions Datamatics key services capabilities, including cloud deployment, web and mobile application development, big data and data lake deployment, and several analytics, Business Intelligent (BI) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) services related to pattern detection and text and data mining.

"Large enterprises with myriad task-oriented operations are pursuing ways to make use of RPA technology," said Principal Analyst at 451 Research, part of S&P Global Market Intelligence. "As an RPA Software provider, Datamatics has comprehensive technology architecture, comprised of several different platforms to capture, examine, and make sense of structured and unstructured data via a combination of AI technologies and automated workflows encapsulated as software robots."

Mitul Mehta, SVP & Head, Marketing & Communications, Datamatics Global Services Ltd. said, "Over the years, Datamatics has invested significantly in emerging technologies such as RPA, AI, Machine Learning (ML), Data Capture, and others. Our comprehensive and integrated Intelligent Automation (IA) platform, coupled with our strong expertise and decades of experience in IT & BPM Services, gives us an edge over others. We are happy to be featured in this research report by 451 Research."

