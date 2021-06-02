Leading industry analyst firm names WaveMaker as a top low-code platform for professional developers

PLANO, Texas, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WaveMaker, the leading Java-based low-code platform for professional developers, was named one of the 14 most significant low-code platform providers globally by the research firm Forrester in the "The Forrester Wave™: Low-Code Development Platforms For Professional Developers, Q2 2021".

According to the report, "WaveMaker is a logical fit for Java shops wanting a cloud-native low-code development platform to extend their capacity and integrate with their existing tools". WaveMaker received the highest possible score in the 'tools for coding' criterion. According to the Forrester report, "The product's merits match its strategy: The architecture is cloud-native and API-driven, is superior in deployment options, and provides full access for a code-behind approach throughout the tooling."

Seemingly reinforcing WaveMaker's focus on developer-centricity, the report states, "The architecture is cloud-native and API-driven, is superior in deployment options, and provides full access for a code-behind approach throughout the tooling. Its tooling for UX and mobile development are solid."

"To us, Forrester's acknowledgement of what we believe is our focus towards professional development teams and independent software vendors is a good validation of our low code roadmap strategy.", said Vijay Pullur, CEO of WaveMaker. "In an increasingly cluttered world, WaveMaker's focus remains 'customer value', and that translates to large enterprises and ISVs building powerful applications with low code. In our view, being on the Forrester Wave report is a testament to our platform capabilities and the thousands of developers it empowers."

The report acknowledges the rise in low code adoption due to the pandemic and its contribution to modernization and rapid application development needs. It evaluates 14 vendors against 27 criteria grouped into three high-level categories - current offering, strategy, and market presence. A copy of the report is available on Forrester's website and can be accessed here—available to Forrester subscribers and for purchase .

Wavemaker's platform provides an integral and comprehensive coding environment to help build applications (e.g., "code behind" approach and full IDE). It offers professionals the abstraction they need to build enterprise-grade applications, and the freedom to deploy to an infrastructure of choice. The code generated is Veracode certified , and can be customized and extended without any kind of code lock-in.

About WaveMaker

WaveMaker, Inc. is a privately held software platform company headquartered out of Plano, Texas. Its open standards Java-based low code platform is designed for professional software teams. WaveMaker has SaaS, on-prem and white labeled offerings for large enterprises and ISVs to build modern, API-driven, scalable and secure software applications and platforms. It has significant customers in banking, finance, insurance, and healthcare, who are taking the low code platform route to modernize their systems and transform business.

For more information, visit www.wavemaker.com

