Leading Industry Players Embrace miMeetings® Ground-Transportation Enterprise Solution Core Offering Includes Technology, Services and Spend Management

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- miMeetings the innovative corporate-centric ground travel platform is driving the transformation of ground transportation for meetings and events with an advanced specialized solutions system that gives corporate travel planners and procurement professionals control over their event program spend.

The innovative technology of comprehensive visibility, choice and reliable control that manages attendee ground transportation for event planners, has been integrated as a strategic component by both American Express Meetings & Events, a leading full-service global meetings and events management provider, and Cvent, a top meetings technology company,

"Our patented technology booking platform and seamless suite solutions are the first of its kind, creating a new roadway to drive greater control over spend within the corporate ground travel marketplace," said miMeetings Managing Partner, Evan Michaels. "By providing a high-tech platform with ability to shop, compare rates and access negotiated best price from a curated, validated collection of providers, this online tool navigates the business ground spend for the modern meeting professional, affording greater visibility, actionable insights and post meeting reporting, while delivering robust cost savings with a focus on success for both planners and attendees."

miMeetings technology allows planners to send ground RFPs to multiple suppliers, and then group attendees for shared rides with patented technology. The system minimizes flight manifest errors through connectivity with FAA data. It also enables detailed reporting, standardized invoicing, and a simplified payment process. The platform supports meeting organizers' duty of care and data security responsibilities; all suppliers are vetted, with key financial and security aspects considered.

About miMeetings

miMeetings is a leading enterprise provider of ground transportation solutions for meetings and events worldwide. Our patented technology, professional services support and spend management data, help meeting planners and their companies integrate ground transportation into their strategic meetings management programs. Planners and procurement professionals gain greater visibility, control and improved processes in the ground category to gain workflow efficiency, save time and money.

