MIAMI, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cities Today Institute is proud to announce the formation of an AI Adoption Alliance dedicated to advancing the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies within the aviation industry alongside founder members Zensors AI, NVIDIA and AWS.

Leading industry players join forces to establish an alliance to accelerate AI adoption in aviation

The alliance aims to create and disseminate understanding and best practices across the aviation community regarding AI developments and adoption, addressing critical subjects such as data governance, integration with legacy systems, accuracy and reliability, standardization, regulatory compliance, use case evaluation, and change management among many others.

The alliance was launched today during the Airport Leadership Forum in Miami on May 29, 2024 with representation from multiple leading North American airport authorities.

Driven by the exponential interest in AI capabilities and use cases within airports, this initiative marks a significant milestone in the realm of large multi-modal AI adoption and its applications in mission-critical industries. Airports, as vital nodes in global transportation networks, stand to benefit immensely from the implementation of specialized Foundation AI models trained with industry-specific data and spatial intelligence offering end-to-end situational awareness, facilitate collaboration across stakeholders, and enable accurate decision-making, planning, and disruption management support.

"Gen AI and Foundation AI models unlock a multitude of use cases within airport environments, providing stakeholders with unprecedented access to critical data and insights," said NVIDIA spokesperson. "This accessibility facilitates more effective collaboration and interaction with third-party entities such as airlines, operations teams, concessionaires, and other key stakeholders."

The alliance will consist of a wide array of subcommittees covering all airport processes touching passenger experience, airside, terminal operations, and the adjacent airport ecosystem. Additionally, the group will harness subject matter expertise in areas such as data governance, technical evaluation, and driving proof of value initiatives across the airport community.

"As AI continues to rapidly develop and dominate the technology conversation, collaboration between business leaders and IT is critical. This alliance will assist with not only understanding the impact AI can have on the airport ecosystem, but more importantly, how to best integrate it with existing data systems and build adoption," said Paul Puopolo, EVP Innovation DFW Airport and CTI Airports President.

By leveraging the collective expertise of the airport community and resources of Cities Today Institute, Zensors AI, AWS, NVIDIA, and other industry partners, the AI Adoption Alliance aims to accelerate the adoption of AI technologies within airports, enhance operational efficiency, improve passenger experience, and drive innovation across the aviation ecosystem.

"The Cities Today Institute supports community leaders' work to design and implement policies, strategies and projects by providing the necessary forums to harness collaboration and knowledge sharing. We are thrilled to jumpstart this important initiative for the airport community," said Bob Bennett, Chair of the Cities Today Institute.

"Zensors AI's mission is to empower mission-critical industries with cutting-edge AI solutions driving tangible improvements across their business performance and pioneering the intelligence-as-a-service market. We see the formation of this airport alliance as a transformative opportunity to accelerate a cohesive and consistent adoption of AI for this critical vertical," said Alex Covarrubias, Chief Growth Officer of Zensors AI.

For more information about the AI Adoption Alliance for Airports and how to get involved, please visit https://cities-institute.com/ai-adoption-alliance/

About the Cities Today Institute: The Cities Today Institute (CTI) is an international think and do tank that assists community leaders to design and implement policies, strategies and projects by providing leadership forums, training and research.

About Zensors AI: Zensors builds foundation AI models designed for complex data in mission critical industries taking video, sensor, and semi-structured data into real-time, actionable decisions for mission-critical scenarios – from airport flight performance to transit agency operations. Pioneering the enterprise market for intelligence-as-a-service, Zensors AI is already integrated into mission critical systems at airports and mass transit hubs in multiple counties to automate operational and customer facing workflows, including curb-side security, queuing optimization, dynamic staffing, passenger flows, and other operational use cases. For more information about Zensors and the Airport AI Adoption Alliance go to www.zensors.com

About AWS: Amazon Web Services (AWS) is the world's most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud, offering over 200 fully featured services from data centers globally. Millions of customers—including the fastest-growing startups, largest enterprises, and leading government agencies—are using AWS to lower costs, become more agile, and innovate faster.

About NVIDIA: Since its founding in 1993, NVIDIA has been a pioneer in accelerated computing. The company's invention of the GPU in 1999 sparked the growth of the PC gaming market, redefined computer graphics, ignited the era of modern AI and is fueling industrial digitalization across markets. NVIDIA is now a full-stack computing infrastructure company with data-center-scale offerings that are reshaping industry.

SOURCE Zensors