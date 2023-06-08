Leading Influencer Marketing Platform Mavrck Releases AI Enhanced Search to Streamline Creator Discovery

News provided by

Mavrck

08 Jun, 2023, 11:07 ET

Mavrck releases a new version of search powered by AI to help brands identify more influencer and creator partners

BOSTON, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mavrck, the all-in-one enterprise influencer marketing platform today announced enhanced search capabilities backed by the power of AI, a better way for brands to find creators and influencers for partnerships. The creator economy continues to grow, with over 300 million people identifying as creators today, according to Adobe.  It's even more important for brands to discover the right creator partners to reach consumers.

"Millions of people now make a living monetizing their passion and creativity," said Lyle Stevens, Co-Founder and CEO of Mavrck. "Our enhanced search capabilities will make that discovery of creators easier for brands while empowering the growing passion economy."

In this new search feature, whenever a user types in a keyword or hashtag, it will automatically broaden the search to cover related terms and even emojis that creators use in their bios and captions. By expanding the initial search, marketers will organically discover creators that have a high likelihood of resonating with a new or niche segment of their target audience they might not have discovered before - increasing brand reach, engagement, and conversions.

Features and benefits of Mavrck's enhanced search by AI include:

  • Increased efficiency: Streamline creator discovery by conducting a single search that will output more pertinent results, consolidating effort and saving time.
  • Discover related audiences: Expand partnership opportunities by discovering related segments of target audiences.
  • Optimized for ROI: Discover influencers who have a higher likelihood of resonating with a brand's target audience, which can lead to increased engagement, conversions, and sales.

"The new AI feature has made it so much easier to find creators that truly match what our brand stands for and makes sure that we get the best results for us and the influencers," says Lauren DeCarlo, an influencer marketer at Lumineux, a Mavrck customer.

AI Enhanced Search is currently available to all Mavrck customers. This is one of several AI-enhanced features released by Mavrck within its social media and influencer marketing solutions. For more information on Mavrck's suite of products and services, please visit Mavrck.co.

ABOUT MAVRCK
Mavrck is the all-in-one enterprise influencer marketing platform that enables brands to grow their business with authentic content consumers trust. With Mavrck, marketers can easily identify creators, oversee campaigns, evaluate return on investment, and amplify their programs - all from a single platform. Trusted by world-renowned brands including P&G, General Mills, Lyft, and Sephora, Mavrck empowers marketers to achieve and scale their influencer marketing goals.

Mavrck acquired Later, a market-leading self-service social media planning platform in 2022 with an investment from Summit Partners. Later's platform includes Linkin.bio, the first ever bio link solution, built to help brands streamline and optimize their social media tasks. Together, Later and Mavrck offer a comprehensive suite of products and services that empower customers to achieve their social media marketing goals.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Rachael Cihlar
VP, Strategy and Corporate Communications
[email protected] 

SOURCE Mavrck

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.