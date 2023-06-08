Leading Influencer Marketing Platform Mavrck Releases AI Enhanced Search to Streamline Creator Discovery

Mavrck releases a new version of search powered by AI to help brands identify more influencer and creator partners

BOSTON, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mavrck , the all-in-one enterprise influencer marketing platform today announced enhanced search capabilities backed by the power of AI, a better way for brands to find creators and influencers for partnerships. The creator economy continues to grow, with over 300 million people identifying as creators today, according to Adobe . It's even more important for brands to discover the right creator partners to reach consumers.

"Millions of people now make a living monetizing their passion and creativity," said Lyle Stevens, Co-Founder and CEO of Mavrck. "Our enhanced search capabilities will make that discovery of creators easier for brands while empowering the growing passion economy."

In this new search feature, whenever a user types in a keyword or hashtag, it will automatically broaden the search to cover related terms and even emojis that creators use in their bios and captions. By expanding the initial search, marketers will organically discover creators that have a high likelihood of resonating with a new or niche segment of their target audience they might not have discovered before - increasing brand reach, engagement, and conversions.

Features and benefits of Mavrck's enhanced search by AI include:

Increased efficiency: Streamline creator discovery by conducting a single search that will output more pertinent results, consolidating effort and saving time.

Discover related audiences: Expand partnership opportunities by discovering related segments of target audiences.

Optimized for ROI: Discover influencers who have a higher likelihood of resonating with a brand's target audience, which can lead to increased engagement, conversions, and sales.

"The new AI feature has made it so much easier to find creators that truly match what our brand stands for and makes sure that we get the best results for us and the influencers," says Lauren DeCarlo, an influencer marketer at Lumineux, a Mavrck customer.

AI Enhanced Search is currently available to all Mavrck customers. This is one of several AI-enhanced features released by Mavrck within its social media and influencer marketing solutions. For more information on Mavrck's suite of products and services, please visit Mavrck.co .

ABOUT MAVRCK

Mavrck is the all-in-one enterprise influencer marketing platform that enables brands to grow their business with authentic content consumers trust. With Mavrck, marketers can easily identify creators, oversee campaigns, evaluate return on investment, and amplify their programs - all from a single platform. Trusted by world-renowned brands including P&G, General Mills, Lyft, and Sephora, Mavrck empowers marketers to achieve and scale their influencer marketing goals.

Mavrck acquired Later , a market-leading self-service social media planning platform in 2022 with an investment from Summit Partners. Later's platform includes Linkin.bio, the first ever bio link solution, built to help brands streamline and optimize their social media tasks. Together, Later and Mavrck offer a comprehensive suite of products and services that empower customers to achieve their social media marketing goals.

