Leading Influencers Danny E and Michael Doherty Launch New Podcast 'Twink Talk'

NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Danny E and YouTuber Michael Doherty (the gay brother of notorious streamer Jack Doherty) have ruled the internet through their social media management company, viral gay TikToks, vlogs, and man-on-the-street interviews. Now, the power couple is launching a new podcast, Twink Talk, where they interview the most famous (and notorious) gays from the net.

Twink Talk, Episode 1 airs on YouTube and Spotify

Danny and Michael are two of the top twinks online, and now they are interviewing other twinks. They've based the format on shows like Whatever, in which bros interview the hottest girls from the gram. The conversations range from flirting to outrageous stories to bizarre, unexpected life lessons.

"Bros have podcasts where they get to see guys interview these thots," Danny E says. "There's a huge market for gays. As a businessman, we see an opportunity. We're going to fill that hole in the market."

Danny knows a thing or two about filling holes in the market. Along with his own burgeoning social media career, Danny E runs a top Canadian social media management firm. He manages multiple creators, who have tens of millions of combined followers.

His partner and twink talk co-host, Michael Doherty, is one of the top gay influencers. Michael's known for his outrageous stunts (such as his viral April Fool's moment with Adam22) and man-on-the-street interviews with Trump supporters.

In the wild debut episode of Twink Talk, they interview Coolest Kev, who went viral with millions watching his nair tutorial. "Kev is actually doing me a huge favor," Danny admits in the episode. The twinks go on to discuss Kev's thoughts on gender pronouns, dating, the ideal one-night stand, and the origins of the three twinks' stunts.

Together, Michael and Danny are a power couple. Now, Twink Talk will spice up their business further.

