Leading Infrastructure Private Equity Lawyer Joins Latham & Watkins in New York

"Jason is a high-caliber infrastructure private equity lawyer with an outstanding reputation for his work on sophisticated M&A, development, and financing transactions, and we are excited to welcome him to the team in New York and to our global practice," said Marc Jaffe, Office Managing Partner of Latham & Watkins in New York. "Jason's arrival marks an important milestone in the continued growth of Latham's transactional offerings as we aim to serve as strategic advisors to our clients in a dynamic legal and business environment."

Webber has significant experience leading transactions across the spectrum of traditional and emerging infrastructure sectors, including energy, energy transition, telecommunications, circular economy, and transportation. He has particularly deep experience in natural gas liquefaction and LNG export projects.

Charles Ruck, Global Chair of Latham's Corporate Department, added: "The continued expansion of our market-leading M&A and Private Equity Practices remains a strategic priority of the firm, and we expect to see strong growth and demand in the energy and infrastructure sector. Jason's arrival underscores our top priority of staying ahead of our clients' needs and serving as a one-stop shop for their most high-stakes matters. We are thrilled to welcome him to Latham."

"Latham's transactional and industry-focused platform is second-to-none and provides opportunities to serve my clients at the highest level," said Webber. "I am drawn to the firm's collaborative and collegial culture and team-based approach to serving clients, and look forward to being a part of Latham's market-leading team in New York and around the globe."

Webber is the second M&A and private equity partner to join Latham's New York office in 2022. The firm announced on January 31 the arrival of Caroline Blitzer Phillips, who represents private equity firms and public and private companies in mergers, acquisitions, investments, and joint ventures, and has significant experience in the power and renewables, energy transition, and infrastructure industries.

Webber received a joint JD/LLM from the Duke University School of Law and his BA from Boston University. He joins Latham from White & Case in New York.

