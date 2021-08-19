Leading Injury Attorney David H. Perecman Named Best Lawyers® 2022 Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs "Lawyer of the Year" in Long Island

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Perecman Firm, P.L.L.C. is proud to announce that David H. Perecman , Founder and Lead Trial Lawyer, has been named Best Lawyers® 2022 Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs "Lawyer of the Year" in Long Island and has been named one of The Best Lawyers in America© for the 15th consecutive year. Mr. Perecman was recognized for his work in plaintiffs' personal injury litigation, a testament to his decades of success fighting for injured victims, workers, and families in New York City, Long Island and the surrounding New York metro areas. He has been named to Best Lawyers every year since 2008.

Annually, Best Lawyers® lists numerous attorneys from around the U.S. and other nations abroad to distinguish the most accomplished and acclaimed legal minds. All of the Best Lawyers nominees undergo a multiphase selection process which includes formal peer nominations, ballot voting by previously recognized attorneys, feedback analysis, and editorial team eligibility checks. Additional recognitions are awarded to individual lawyers with the highest overall peer-feedback for a specific practice area and geographic region. Only one lawyer is recognized as the "Lawyer of the Year" for each specialty and location.



Serving on the board of directors of the New York State Trial Lawyers Association (NYSTLA), Mr. Perecman has concentrated his over 40 years of legal practice in all aspects of personal injury law, including catastrophic construction accidents, motor vehicle and premises accidents, medical negligence, negligent school supervision, employment discrimination, and false arrest/wrongful conviction matters. He is also a member of the U.S. Supreme Court and the U.S. district courts of the Southern and Eastern Districts of New York.

In 1983, Mr. Perecman founded The Perecman Firm, P.L.L.C. Over the following decades, he's built a team that's become trusted by injured victims, workers, and their families throughout New York City and Long Island, and which has recovered over half a billion dollars in compensation for the wrongfully injured and harmed. Along the way, he's amassed an impressive array of case results, landmark rulings, and professional recognition. Known for his relentless preparation, first-class litigation skills, and unbridled passion, many of the results he has achieved for his clients were double, triple, or many multiples of the settlement offers made by the defense.

Outside of his legal practice, David is at the forefront of initiatives to improve safety for those most at risk. In 2014, he helped in the effort to pass Avonte's Law, a New York City initiative that imposes new requirements intended to protect special education students. He also lobbies to keep New York's Scaffold Law, Labor Law 240(1), in place, which protects construction workers and holds responsible contractors and site owners accountable.

"I am deeply honored to be named a Best Lawyers® 2022 Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs 'Lawyer of the Year' in Long Island," said Mr. Perecman. "Only one lawyer is named 'Lawyer of Year' for each practice area and location. I am grateful to be chosen as this year's awardee for Long Island, underscoring my commitment to those who have been wrongfully injured, and I want to thank my peers and Best Lawyers® for this prestigious honor."

For more information about The Perecman Firm, visit www.perecman.com .

About The Perecman Firm, P.L.L.C.

Founded in 1983 by David Perecman, The Perecman Firm, P.L.L.C. is a full-service personal injury law firm with offices in New York, New York, and Jericho, New York. The firm's attorneys concentrate their legal practices in all aspects of personal injury, including construction accidents, premises liability, motor vehicle accidents, wrongful death, and civil rights matters, as well as workers' compensation and Social Security Disability. Recognized by U.S. News for the past ten consecutive years as one of the Best Law Firms in America for Plaintiff's Personal Injury in New York, and distinguished among their peers for their professionalism, knowledge, and results by nationally-recognized organizations, including Super Lawyers® and Best Lawyers®, the firm and its attorneys have recovered more than half a billion dollars in verdicts and settlements on their clients' behalf. For more information, visit www.perecman.com .

*Attorney Advertising* Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

SOURCE The Perecman Firm, P.L.L.C.

Related Links

http://www.perecman.com

