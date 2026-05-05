Leading Insurance Distribution Associations Unite to Form New Industry Advisory Council

ACORD to collaborate with leaders from AUGIE Group, CIAB, CSIO, IIABA/ACT, PIA National, and WSIA to advance digital communication and ensure insurance data standards meet the needs of North American independent agents, brokers, and intermediaries

NEW YORK, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ACORD, the global standards-setting body for the insurance industry, today announced the formation of the ACORD Inter-Association Advisory Council (IAAC), a coalition of the leading North American property and casualty associations representing independent agents, brokers, and intermediaries across the North American distribution channel. The IAAC aims to advance digital communication and improve the efficiency of the P&C market by ensuring data is consistent, high-quality, and standardized for organizations to succeed.

Present at the inaugural meeting on May 4 were leaders from ACORD, AUGIE Group (an insurance tech exchange), the Council of Insurance Agents & Brokers (CIAB), the Centre for Study of Insurance Operations (CSIO), the Independent Insurance Agents & Brokers of America/Agents Council for Technology (IIABA/ACT), the Professional Insurance Agents (PIA National), and Wholesale & Specialty Insurance Association (WSIA).

ACORD was originally founded to facilitate communication between agents, brokers, and carriers, evolving over five decades into the insurance industry's globally recognized standards development organization (SDO). ACORD's electronic data standards, forms, and other assets have supported millions of transactions and enabled efficient, real-time data exchange and digital transformation throughout the industry.

"The insurance industry runs on data, and its effectiveness depends on the quality and speed of data flowing between stakeholders. Coordination between ACORD and the distributor community is critical to ensure data standards are developed, maintained, and integrated in the most efficient way possible," said Malou Soriano, SVP & Global Chief Officer of Education, Consulting & Advocacy at ACORD. "We are proud to partner with the leading distributor organizations in a step forward to advance digital data exchange and deliver coordinated guidance and frameworks to address the industry's operational challenges."

Leaders from the distribution community welcomed the formation of the ACORD IAAC and emphasized the importance of aligning data standards with real-world market needs.

"Standards deliver the most value when they reflect the needs of the insurance community," said Keith Savino, CEO US of Emergence Insurance and Chairperson of AUGIE Group. "The IAAC creates a much-needed, unified voice for agents, brokers, and intermediaries to help shape data standards that improve efficiency and enable meaningful digital progress across the P&C market."

As part of its mission, the IAAC will play an active role in supporting ACORD's priorities for both existing and emerging data as well as forms and standards across the distribution channel. The group will address critical emerging issues such as data stewardship, AI governance, and greater consistency in US data rights, while providing coordinated industry input on solutions to shared operational challenges.

The IAAC will identify emerging and high-growth lines of business where standardized data exchange can unlock the most value; address emerging questions around data sovereignty and usage rights; and provide education and thought leadership on the trends and issues reshaping the insurance industry, such as artificial intelligence, data stewardship, and evolving lines of business.

For organizations interested in learning more about the IAAC, please reach out to [email protected].

About ACORD

ACORD (Association for Cooperative Operations Research and Development) is the global standards-setting body for the insurance and related financial services industries. Since 1970, ACORD has enabled the success of the global insurance industry by facilitating the flow of data and information across all insurance stakeholders. ACORD engages more than 36,000 participating organizations spanning more than 100 countries.

PRESS CONTACT:

Beth Jarecki, Omnia Paratus

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SOURCE ACORD