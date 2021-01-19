Leading Insurance Software Company PCMI Announces Investment from Equality Asset Management to Accelerate Growth

PARK RIDGE, Ill., Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PCMI (Policy Claims Management International), a leading provider of administration software for the automotive, consumer and industrial warranty and service management markets announced its first equity investment from Boston-based growth equity firm, Equality Asset Management, and Chicago-based, First Analysis. Financial terms were not disclosed.

PCMI offers a modern suite of software solutions for policy administration, claims management, risk management and the financial management of insurance products. PCMI's customers include leading original equipment manufacturers, third party administrators, self-administrators and insurers who offer and manage warranties, service contracts and other finance and insurance products. Since inception, PCMI's software has been used to administer more than 50 million policies and process more than 23 million claims.

"In 2012, I saw the opportunity to introduce a modern, purpose-built software to a market that was underserved. Since then, we have worked tirelessly on our mission to build the most comprehensive administration platform in the market. Our passion for technology and commitment to continuous improvement has led us to become a leader in our industry," said Mark Nagelvoort, President & CEO of PCMI. "Equality Asset Management has a track record of investing in SaaS based companies within high growth markets and can provide operational expertise that will allow us to accelerate our growth initiatives. Their support will be invaluable as we continue to make innovations on our platform and expand product capabilities to meet the evolving business needs of our customers. I'm thrilled we have them as a trusted partner as we enter this exciting new phase of our journey."

"Mark and the leadership team and employees of PCMI have built a remarkable company. Their focus on product, deep understanding of their customers and markets and culture of innovation have been core to their success," said Jeff Del Papa, Co-Founder and Managing Director at Equality Asset Management. "The market for warranty administration software is in an attractive upgrade cycle and PCMI is very well positioned with a complete, modern platform. We're excited to work alongside this experienced team and to support PCMI's expansion."

"PCMI is the demonstrated category leader, consistently delivering essential, high value solutions to customers. As consumer demands evolve, the need for flexible software will continue to increase across the F&I value chain," added Oscar Loynaz, Vice President at Equality.

With this investment, PCMI will continue its focus on product expansion and client acquisition in North America and globally.

First Analysis acted as the exclusive financial advisor to PCMI for the transaction. Winston & Strawn LLP acted as legal advisor to PCMI. Goodwin Procter LLP acted as legal advisor to Equality Asset Management.

About PCMI Corporation

PCMI offers a modular package of software solutions for the administration of F&I Products, Service Contracts, and Extended Warranties. PCMI's SaaS platform, Policy Claim and Reporting Solutions™ (PCRS), supports and automates the full lifecycle of all aftermarket products and provides the most flexible environment for administrators, insurers, OEM's, agents, and dealers to launch new products. Our global team enables continuous around-the-clock innovation and customer-focused support. Please visit www.pcmicorp.com for more information

About Equality Asset Management

Equality Asset Management is a growth-focused private equity firm. Equality provides equity capital and strategic and operating support to companies with long-term growth potential in the technology and tech-enabled healthcare sectors. With decades of investment experience and operating experience, the firm has earned a reputation for value-creation, serving as steadfast partners to Founders and CEOs. Equality is based in Boston. For more information, please visit www.equalityassetmanagement.com .

