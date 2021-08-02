Leading Intellectual Property Trial Lawyer Joins Latham in New York

NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Latham & Watkins LLP1 is pleased to announce that P. Anthony Sammi has joined the firm's New York office as a partner in the Litigation & Trial Department and as a Global Vice Chair of the Intellectual Property Litigation Practice. Sammi is a first chair trial lawyer with extensive experience in tech whose practice includes patent, trade secrets, trademark, and copyright matters.

Anthony Sammi

"Tony has a well-earned reputation as a powerhouse IP lawyer, with an excellent track record both in and out of the courtroom," said David Callahan, Global Chair of Latham's Intellectual Property Litigation Practice. "He's a welcome addition who will blend seamlessly with our talented IP litigation team."

Marc Jaffe, Office Managing Partner of Latham & Watkins in New York, said: "We're extremely pleased to welcome another dynamic, first chair trial lawyer to the team. Whether on matters here in New York, or anywhere around the globe, Tony is a fantastic addition to a team which, by every measure, is leading in an intense and competitive market."

Sammi represents clients across a variety of technologies, including video games, oil and gas, software, healthcare, telecommunications, consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals, on a full spectrum of patent and IP matters. In addition to his work before district and appellate courts, he has led trials before the Patent Trial and Appeal Board. Sammi also counsels US and multinational clients on evaluating, licensing, and protecting intellectual property portfolios.

"It's fantastic to add another star litigator to the constellation that comprises our litigation and trial team," said Michele Johnson, Global Chair of the firm's Litigation & Trial Department. "Tony is well-known for his courtroom talents and skillful, strategic lawyering that yields the best possible results for clients, particularly as they tackle the most cutting-edge and technically complex challenges. We're excited to welcome him to our global team."

Sammi is another strong addition to the firm's IP Practice in New York, following the arrivals of leading life sciences trial lawyers Arlene Chow and Ernest Yakob last summer.

"I'm thrilled to be joining Latham's powerhouse IP litigation practice, which I've seen grow to become one of the premier IP firms in the market, and which was recently recognized as Intellectual Property Law Firm of the Year by Chambers USA," said Sammi. "Latham's recognition of the importance of technology and how it impacts all aspects of the legal practice was a real draw for me. The firm understands the opportunity inherent across tech and with an unrivaled global platform capable of navigating every eventuality; Latham is built to handle the most complex disputes across all stages of a company's lifecycle. I look forward to collaborating with my new colleagues on cutting edge IP litigation."

Sammi joins Latham from Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP in New York. He received his JD from Cornell Law School and his BS in electrical engineering from the University of Maryland. Sammi currently serves as a member of the American Intellectual Property Law Association and the New York Intellectual Property Law Association. He previously served as President and Director of the South Asian Bar Association of New York, and as Director of the National South Asian Bar Association.

