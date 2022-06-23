LEADING INTERNATIONAL ARBITRATION PRACTITIONER JOINS LATHAM IN NEW YORK

"With more than twenty years of experience handling complex, international disputes through arbitration and litigation, John has earned a sterling reputation as a global thought leader in the field, and is widely recognized as a first-rate advocate, arbitrator and mentor," said Fernando Mantilla-Serrano, Global Co-Chair of the firm's International Arbitration Practice. "We are proud to have built a cohesive, global group of arbitration specialists with unmatched knowledge of international commercial and investor-state arbitration practice, and welcoming John further enhances Latham's standing as a destination firm for clients when they face their most challenging and complex disputes."

Marc Jaffe, Managing Partner of Latham & Watkins' New York office, added, "The continued development of our International Arbitration Practice is a strategic priority for the firm. As an important global hub for international arbitration, New York plays a critical role in Latham's near and long term vision. Teamed up with Santiago Bejarano, who joined us last year and is dual-qualified in New York and Colombia, John is ideally positioned to help strengthen our capabilities in high-value disputes in the United States and around the globe."

In his practice, Pierce represents a global client base from a wide range of industries and business sectors in high-stakes, complex international arbitration matters in venues around the world. With more than 20 years of experience representing clients in institutional and ad hoc arbitrations seated in both common and civil law jurisdictions, Pierce has extensive experience with international arbitral procedure and advocacy, and handles matters under a wide variety of procedural and substantive laws. He regularly guides clients through disputes involving joint venture and shareholder matters, post-M&A issues, IP, financial services, energy and chemical supply contracts, as well as commercial and corporate matters. He also advises clients on the protection of foreign investments and helps them navigate international civil litigation matters in US courts, including efforts to enforce, or resist enforcement of, international arbitral awards and judgments. Pierce also regularly sits as an arbitrator in international disputes.

"Many of us in the international arbitration community, including Fernando and myself, have known and respected John for decades," said Sophie Lamb QC, partner in the firm's International Arbitration Practice. "Internationally renowned as a creative, thoughtful, and strategic advisor capable of successfully resolving some of the world's thorniest international disputes, John also brings a team-focused perspective that complements our collegial and collaborative approach. We couldn't be more thrilled to have him aboard."

"I have long admired Latham for the strength of its international platform, its commitment to excellence, its entrepreneurial spirit and its collaborative approach to practice," said Pierce. "It is a privilege to join such a talented team of international arbitration practitioners, some of whom have been friends for decades and all of whom I hold in the highest regard. I look forward to working with the strong team around the globe to further grow and strengthen Latham's capabilities in this important strategic area for the firm."

Pierce received his JD, cum laude, from Georgetown University Law Center; a B.S.F.S., magna cum laude, from Georgetown University's School of Foreign Service; and a Certificat d'Etudes Politiques from the Institut d'Études Politiques in Paris. He was a Jean Monnet Fellow at the École Polytechnique in Palaiseau, France. Pierce joins Latham from WilmerHale.

About Latham & Watkins ( lw.com )

Latham & Watkins delivers innovative solutions to complex legal and business challenges around the world. From a global platform, our lawyers advise clients on market-shaping transactions, high-stakes litigation and trials, and sophisticated regulatory matters. Latham is one of the world's largest providers of pro bono services, steadfastly supports initiatives designed to advance diversity within the firm and the legal profession, and is committed to exploring and promoting environmental sustainability.

Notes to Editors

Latham & Watkins operates worldwide as a limited liability partnership organized under the laws of the State of Delaware (USA ) with affiliated limited liability partnerships conducting the practice in France , Hong Kong , Italy , Singapore , and the United Kingdom and as an affiliated partnership conducting the practice in Japan . Latham & Watkins operates in Israel through a limited liability company. Latham & Watkins operates in South Korea as a Foreign Legal Consultant Office. Latham & Watkins works in cooperation with the Law Firm of Salman M. Al-Sudairi , a limited liability company, in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia .

Contacts:

Fernando Mantilla-Serrano, International Arbitration Practice Global Co-Chair, +33.1.4062.2000

Marc Jaffe, New York Office Managing Partner, +1.212.906.1281

Sophie Lamb QC, Partner, +44.20.7710.3012

SOURCE Latham & Watkins