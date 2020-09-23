Leading International Trade Team Joins Crowell & Moring in Brussels

Akritidis joins as a partner from DWF, where he led the International Trade and WTO practice and served as managing partner of that firm's Brussels office. Prior to that role, he led the EU international trade practice at two other large law firms. In addition, Lorenzo Di Masi, a former Crowell & Moring senior associate, returns to the firm with Akritidis. The pair has worked closely together for the past two years on EU investigations, customs, and regulatory matters.

Akritidis brings nearly three decades of experience in Brussels, advising clients mainly on trade defense investigations, customs matters, trade barriers/market access issues, trade sanctions/export controls, and EU anti-fraud investigations led by OLAF, the European Anti-Fraud Office. He is consistently recognized by Chambers & Partners and Legal 500 in these fields. Akritidis also advises clients on European public procurement and bid protests, EU Competition law, EU internal market issues, and he is an experienced litigator before the European Union Courts in Luxembourg. He counsels global companies on their dealings with EU institutions, European and Asian governments and represents them before international trade authorities and investigatory agencies.

"Vassilis has the established reputation and proven experience to help our clients solve their most pressing international trade issues," said Philip T. Inglima, chair of Crowell & Moring. "He is joining the firm at a time when we are strategically growing our international footprint and expanding our ability to advise global clients in critical areas in this dynamic business environment. Having Vassilis and his team in the EU will be of great benefit to clients."

Akritidis has advised corporations, professional associations, and governments located in EU Member States, as well as throughout the world in India, China, Brazil, Thailand, Taiwan, Croatia, Russia, Ukraine, Korea, Turkey, UAE, and the United States. He has handled 10 investigations before the Eurasian Economic Commission in Moscow, representing Asian respondents. His clients span a variety of sectors including steel, chemicals, technology, transportation, defense and aerospace, and agriculture and food.

"Vassilis and his team are an exciting addition to our Brussels office," said Kristof Roox, co-managing partner of the Brussels office. "Crowell & Moring has an exceptional international trade team and this new group expands our ability to serve clients throughout Europe, Russia, and Asia. This very experienced team is also able to tackle issues such as the impact of Brexit and trade wars between China and the U.S., putting us in a very strong position to advise our growing global client base."

"Given the upcoming elections in the U.S. and Brexit in Europe, there is an increased need for trade counsel," said Nicole Janigian Simonian, co-chair of Crowell & Moring's International Trade Group. "The addition of Vassilis and Lorenzo bolsters our trade capabilities in Europe, creating a strong transatlantic international trade team that will be able to help our clients in Asia as well."



"I was drawn to Crowell & Moring because of its top-level trade practice, people, and the valuable synergies with the firm's deep regulatory and litigation experience," Akritidis said. "I look forward to collaborating with my new colleagues to help clients as they pursue strategies to protect and grow their business and international footprint." Akritidis received a law degree from the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki and a master's degree from the Institute of European Studies.



