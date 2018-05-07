Leading IP Law Firm Leydig, Voit & Mayer Opens Boulder, Colorado Office

"We could not be more excited about welcoming Steve, Gary, Sally and the rest of the exceptional Boulder team to the firm," says Leydig President John Kilyk Jr.

Barone, Chapman and Sullivan focus on intellectual property strategy, technology commercialization, patent prosecution, and portfolio management.

Barone, who holds a Ph.D. in chemistry, believes the new Leydig office brings powerful synergies for Denver-area clients.

"Our chemistry and chemical engineering practice complements the strong interdisciplinary teams at Leydig," Barone says. "The combination is strategically positioned toward diverse industries, including pharma, medical devices, green tech and chemical manufacturing, all of which are seeing explosive growth in the Boulder/Denver area."

Chapman, who earned a Ph.D. in biophysics, has vast experience with complex technologies arising from the intersection of life sciences, physics and chemistry. He says the increasingly multidisciplinary nature of emerging technologies makes it crucial that lawyers from different fields work together.

"Being able to leverage Leydig's deep bench of diverse talent and bring it to Boulder offers a wonderful opportunity to provide better value and service to our clients," Chapman says.

Holding a Ph.D. in chemistry, Sullivan leverages her extensive background in the field to serve pharmaceutical and biotechnology clients. She says she and her Boulder colleagues are enthusiastic about joining a firm that not only has the depth of experience Leydig has, but also shares the same values and philosophy they do.

"We all think the same way in terms of high-quality work, exceptional technical proficiency and a commitment to client service," Sullivan says.

About Leydig, Voit & Mayer, Ltd.

Founded in 1893, Leydig, Voit & Mayer focuses exclusively on intellectual property law, providing litigation, contested proceedings in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, prosecution, counseling, and licensing services to clients worldwide. For more information, visit www.leydig.com.

