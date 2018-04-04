Leading IP Litigation Firm Green, Griffith Adds Two Partners and a New Office

"Jeff and Wendy are accomplished IP litigators, with decades of experience in the Hatch-Waxman and related FDA space. Their addition continues the firm's commitment to provide our clients with the counseling and litigation services they need to resolve their IP issues, and reach their business objectives," says Bob Green, a founding partner of Green, Griffith.

"Wendy's experience as inside counsel at a US pharma firm, coupled with her opinion and litigation experience developed in private practice – including a successful argument before the U.S. Supreme Court – complement the firm's practice," says Chris Griffith, a founding partner. "Both Bob and I worked closely with Jeff in the past, and are well-aware of his capabilities, which include first-chair experience in Hatch-Waxman litigation, representing clients in IPRs, and arguing appeals at the Federal Circuit. Wendy and Jeff further strengthen the firm's depth and breadth, and we are excited about the positive impact they will have on client service and firm growth."

"We are excited to join Green, Griffith, and see this move as providing great synergy to our existing IP practice," says Jeff Ward. "With highly skilled attorneys already in place, this move will help us further grow our practice, and provide enhanced client services," responded Wendy Ward.

"This is another step forward for the firm, as we continue on our path of strategic growth. Jeff and Wendy have the skills and experience that heighten our capabilities, and they provide an immediate and significant benefit to our growing pharma and biotech practice," says Caryn Borg-Breen, a founding partner.

Green, Griffith (greengriffith.com) is a nationally ranked intellectual property law firm that leverages extensive experience, big picture vision and integrated strategy to produce favorable outcomes for its clients. Green, Griffith Partners have decades of experience assisting both generics and brand companies navigate the Hatch-Waxman Act and related FDA issues. The firm's background serving both sides of the courtroom makes it unique in the IP law space.

