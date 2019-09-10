Leading IT Distributor Ingram Micro Teams up With Israeli Cybersecurity Startup ITsMine For AI Based Data Loss Prevention

TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ITsMine , a cybersecurity company focused on protecting organizational data will distribute its AI-based data loss prevention solution on Ingram Micro's Cloud Marketplace as a trusted vendor partner. Ingram Micro, the world's largest distributor of technology, will offer ITsMine's revolutionary DLP technology to its vast network of MSPs and value-added resellers around the world. By joining the Ingram Micro Cloud Marketplace, ITsMine gains access to the industry's most robust cloud ecosystem, comprised of more than 200 of the leading SaaS and IaaS solutions, and reaching tens of thousands of technology partners around the world.

ITsMine CEO Kfir Kimhi said, "We are delighted to join Ingram Micro to bring our unique data loss prevention solution to their strong community of users and partners. The DLP solution can be enabled within 24 hours, making it perfect for the cloud."

A finalist of Ingram Micro's 2018 Comet Competition, ITsMine's next generation DLP solution protects organizations from both internal and external threats automatically. Even after data has been leaked and used, security departments will be immediately alerted with forensic details. With the increasing number of data breaches exposing 4.1 billion records in just the first six months of 2019 (Forbes), the company's solution is well positioned to meet growing security needs.

Michael Kenney, head of global business development at Ingram Micro Cloud said, "Our partners are always on the hunt to find the best ways to help their customers address difficult security problems. ITsMine's innovative security solutions caught our attention during the Comet Competition. We are proud to help them scale their go-to-market efforts and offer to our partners a new security solution for them to help solve their customer's trickiest security problems."

Some highlights of the ITsMine's DLP solution available on Ingram Micro include:

Organizations can now benefit from a plug-and-play solution with full transparency and zero effect on employee productivity

Real-time employee training keeps employees informed and aware of the proper handling of critical data

Security departments stay in control with forensic information even after data exfiltration

About ITsMine

ITsMine enables corporations to stay protected from internal and external data threats. Founded in 2017 by a team of cyber security architecture experts, hackers, entrepreneurs and experienced software developers, ITsMine's mission is to protect organizational data proactively, seamlessly and automatically, all while improving corporate compliance. ITsMine's next generation DLP provides alerts and gives critical forensic information even after data exfiltration. It is easy to implement, transparent to employees and IT teams and requires no endpoint agents. For more information, visit www.itsmine.io .

About Ingram Micro Cloud

At Ingram Micro Cloud™, we view cloud not just as a single technology, but as a foundational platform to run and drive a whole new way of doing business. By leveraging our platforms and ecosystem, cloud service providers, telecom companies, resellers and enterprises can quickly transform and get up and running in the cloud within minutes, with little to no investment. Our portfolio includes vetted security, communication and collaboration, business applications, cloud management services and infrastructure solutions designed to help clients monetize and manage the entire lifecycle of cloud and digital services, infrastructure and IoT subscriptions. For more information, please visit: www.IngramMicroCloud.com.

Press contact:

Leah Stern, Dir. Of Communications, OurCrowd

UK: +44 747 0196826

leah@ourcrowd.com

SOURCE ITsMine

Related Links

https://itsmine.io/

