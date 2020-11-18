Leading IT Services Provider GeekTek Launches Cure8, First-Ever E-Commerce Site Focusing Solely on IT Products and Services for the Cannabis Industry

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GeekTek, a leading managed service provider offering comprehensive IT and security solutions for fast-growing small- and medium-sized businesses, today announced it has expanded its already significant footprint in the cannabis industry by launching Cure8 (cure8.tech), a first-ever e-commerce site dedicated to providing IT and security products and related services for companies operating in the cannabis sector.

Cure8 features more than 100 curated products in more than 20 different categories, including Point of Sale (POS) hardware, security systems, label printers and barcode scanners. In addition to the curated selections on the site, customers can also search through an inventory of tens of thousands of products. All products on the Cure8 platform have been selected by GeekTek's expert team of consultants and engineers.

Over the past decade, the GeekTek team has helped hundreds of small- and medium-sized businesses in the U.S. and Canada design, build and manage IT and security systems that help firms scale their technology efficiently and effectively as their business grows. The company has established itself as a deeply knowledgeable and trusted provider in an array of industries, including retail, consumer packaged goods, construction and cannabis.

In addition to providing a one-stop e-commerce platform for IT products specifically geared for the cannabis industry, Cure8 also offers its expert IT services for cannabis industry customers, including IT infrastructure planning, design, installation and 24/7 managed IT services.

"Technology is crucial to cannabis businesses, especially in terms of operations, compliance, security, and customer experience," said Eric Schlissel, CEO and founder of GeekTek. "At the same time, many professionals in the cannabis industry aren't IT people and don't want to be. That's where Cure8 comes in. We offer a one-stop, expertly curated e-commerce experience, along with all of the selection, setup, and management support they might need."

Schlissel noted that five states -- New Jersey, Arizona, South Dakota, Mississippi and Montana -- all voted to legalize recreational or medical marijuana in the recent November election, further expanding an already fast-growing cannabis industry.

"We know how tough and complicated it is to open cannabis businesses in areas that have just come online, where rules and best practices are still unclear," Schlissel added. "As cannabis legalization continues to expand, Cure8 will make the setup process in new areas much simpler. You'll know exactly what technology you need and where to get it, and our experienced team will be here to help with any questions you have."

Cure8 also intends to create vertical-specific procurement guides, standardized product bundles for specific PoS, seed-to-sale software and other offerings.

"Our mission is to make the process of setting up the tech for their business to be as simple as just clicking a button or making a single call," Schlissel said.

About GeekTek

GeekTek is a boutique IT services company headquartered in Los Angeles. The company focuses on providing startups and small businesses with the technology they need to scale quickly and massively, and supporting businesses that bring genuine value to all of our communities, including schools, non-profits, healthcare organizations, and cannabis companies.

