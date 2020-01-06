Leading Jersey Shore Women's Health Practices Join Forces To Create Oceanside OB/GYN

SOMERS POINT, N.J., Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Two well-regarded women's health practices in the Shore community, Atlantic Cape OB/GYN and Somers Manor OB/GYN, have joined together to create Oceanside OB/GYN, a member of Axia Women's Health.

The new practice establishes a combined care team that includes all clinicians of the former practices moving forward with the merged organization. The now 9-provider group offers obstetrics and gynecology services to women of all ages, with six locations in Atlantic and Cape May Counties. The majority of the group's surgeries and deliveries will continue to take place at Shore Medical Center, located in Somers Point, NJ. The group will also continue to cover surgeries and deliveries at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, located in Pomona, NJ.

"We're very pleased to be joining our teams together. The three Atlantic Cape physicians are outstanding clinicians, and we're thrilled to merge our practices to provide outstanding care to all patients in the community," shares Philip Korzeniowski, MD, FACOG, formerly of Somers Manor OB/GYN and lead physician of the new Oceanside OB/GYN practice.

"Individually, we have all been serving patients in the area for more than 35 years. During that time, we've gained a lot of respect for one another, making the decision to partner together a very easy one," shares Frank Sindoni, MD, MBA, FACOG, of the former Atlantic Cape OB/GYN. "I'm excited to work together as we continue to serve the women of South Jersey."

The new Oceanside OB/GYN team includes five physicians, three certified nurse midwives, and one nurse practitioner:

Michael Bravoco, MD, FACOG

Philip Korzeniowski, MD, FACOG

Daniel Morgan, MD, FACOG, FACS

Finuccia Perez, MD, FACOG

Frank Sindoni, MD, MBA, FACOG Sharie Hiller, CNM

Colleen Pham, CNM

Margaret Stanley, CNM

Nancy Mills, CRNP

The combined group will serve more 10,000 women regionally with a broad range of services from routine gynecological care to pre- and post-natal care, breast health screenings, and the management of menopause.

Oceanside OB/GYN is a part of Axia Women's Health, a network of more than 350 women's health providers across New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Indiana. The rapidly expanding network focuses on providing high-quality, specialty care for women, including OB/GYN, maternal-fetal medicine, mammography, fertility, laboratory, and urogynecology services. To learn more about Oceanside OB/GYN, visit axiawh.com.

