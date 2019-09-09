Leading Jewish Thinkers And Activists From Six Continents Convene In Jerusalem To Launch Effort To Achieve Unified Vision For Global Jewry

JERUSALEM, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 30 leading Jewish thinkers and activists from around the world are convening in Jerusalem today to launch Our Common Destiny, a ground-breaking initiative created to strengthen the bonds among Jews worldwide. The project is a joint initiative of Genesis Philanthropy Group and the State of Israel, under the auspices of Israel's President. Our Common Destiny strives to connect Jews to each other and to Israel across diverse religious and cultural identities through a shared set of ethics and values. This Forum runs Monday, September 9 through Wednesday, September 11, with scholars from six continents.

During the Forum, the assembled group of thought leaders will meet with and present the initial draft of the Declaration of Our Common Destiny to the President of Israel, Hon. Reuven Rivlin. Following that meeting, President Rivlin will encourage Jews of all ages, affiliations and nationalities to engage in a year-long discussion and debate of its contents and purpose. The goal of that global conversation will be the creation of a new spiritual and intellectual document which, with input from Jews worldwide, will outline the shared values and principles by which world Jewry will treat, support and engage one another.

Ilia Salita, president and CEO of Genesis Philanthropy Group, said, "We are inviting Jews living in Israel and elsewhere to join in the crafting and completion of a document as ambitious as the Declaration of Our Common Destiny because we believe doing so has the potential to excite and engage Jews of all backgrounds and worldviews. We know the initial draft of the Declaration will be vastly improved by the input it receives from the world Jewish community. This is Jewish crowdsourcing on a whole new level."

Our Common Destiny Scholars and Advisory Board represent the full range of diversity of Israeli and Diaspora communities. Among the thought leaders affiliated with the project are Lord Jacob Rothschild, Bat Galim Sha'ar, Rabbi Lord Jonathan Sacks, Judith Tanenbaum, Maj. Gen. (Ret.) Amos Yadlin, Rabbi Pinchas Goldshmidt, Rabbi Silvina Chemen, Rabbi Yaacov Meidan, Éliette Abécassis, Rabbi Elliot Cosgrove, Professor Jonathan Sarna, and Rabbi Sharon Brous. The full list of scholars and advisory board members is below.

"The Declaration of Our Common Destiny has the potential to become a generation-defining event in modern Judaism that can strengthen Israel-Diaspora relations and world Jewry as a whole," said Sanford R. Cardin, chair of Our Common Destiny's Advisory Board. "We envision that this Declaration will help shape how future generations of Jews, within Israel and worldwide, learn to listen to each other and work together to ensure a bright future for our people and the world at large."

About Our Common Destiny

Our Common Destiny is a joint initiative of Genesis Philanthropy Group and the State of Israel, under the auspices of the President of Israel. To learn more about Our Common Destiny and see the full list of thought leaders and advisory board members involved in the project, please visit www.ourcommondestiny.org. The full list is also attached to this press release.

About Genesis Philanthropy Group

Genesis Philanthropy Group (GPG) is a global family of foundations, co-founded by Mikhail Fridman, an international businessman, investor and philanthropist and his business partners. GPG focuses its work on three areas of critical importance to the Jewish people around the world: strengthening bonds and common understanding between Jews living in Israel and throughout the world; strengthening Jewish identity of Russian-speaking Jews worldwide; and supporting pillar Jewish organizations of the United Kingdom Jewish community in their efforts to provide meaningful and innovative opportunities for Jewish engagement to children, young families and young adults. Please visit www.gpg.org for more details.

Advisory Board

Sanford R. (Sandy) Cardin, Chair

Laurie Blitzer, USA

Debbie Dadon, Australia

Yisrael Goldschmidt, Israel

Tiffany Harris, USA

Hubert Leven, France

Marcus Metta Cohen, Mexico

Amb. Itamar Rabinovich, Israel

Rabbi Schlomo Riskin, Israel

Judith Yovel Recanati, Israel

Lord Jacob Rothschild, United Kingdom

Rivka Saker, Israel

Rabbi Lord Jonathan Sacks, United Kingdom

Barbara Spectre, Sweden

Judith Tanenbaum, Canada

Prof. Mark Yudof, USA

Scholars

Éliette Abécassis, France

Prof. Yaarah Bar-On, Israel

Rabbi Sharon Brous, USA

Rabbi Silvina Chemen, Argentina

Gali Cooks, USA

Rabbi Elliot Cosgrove, USA

Mike Samuel Delberg, Germany

Rabbi Pini Dunner, USA

Prof. Yuval Elbashan, Israel

Dr. Daniel Fainstein, Mexico

Gina Flash, South Africa

Gal Gabay, Israel

Rachel Gerrol, USA

Rabbi Pinchas Goldschmidt, Russia

Dr. Micah Goodman, Israel

Rabbi Irving (Yitz) Greenberg, USA

Rabbi Moshe Grilak, Israel

Dr. Robert Harris, United Kingdom

Rabbi Delphine Horvilleur, France

Tal Keinan, USA

Rabbi Mordechai Lightstone, USA

Rabbi Harold Loss, USA

Erica Lyons, Hong Kong

Rabbi Yaakov Meidan, Israel

Rabbi Eliezer Melamed, Israel

Yehuda Neuberger, USA

Tracie Olcha, Australia

Zoya Raynes, USA

Alex Rif, Israel

Prof, Jonathan Sarna, USA

Bat Galim Sha'ar, Israel

Rabbi Dr. Shalom Sharon, Israel

Prof. Gil Troy, Israel

Prof. Zsofia Kata Vincze, Romania

Maj. Gen. (Ret.) Amos Yadlin, Israel

Content Team

Rabbi Tamar Elad-Applebaum

Rabbi Dr. Rachel Sabath Beit-Halachmi

Dr. Moshe Weinstock

SOURCE Our Common Destiny

Related Links

http://ourcommondestiny.org

