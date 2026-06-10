Leading K-12 Safety Platform Makes It Easier for Educators to Recognize Positive Student Behavior

Securly announces the PBIS module in its digital hall pass solution, enabling schools to reward positive student behavior automatically without adding to staff workload

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Securly, the K-12 student digital safety and wellness leader, today announced the addition of Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports (PBIS) tools to Securly Pass, its digital hall pass solution purpose-built for K-12 schools. The new module allows districts to automatically recognize and reinforce positive student behavior, directly within the platform educators already use to manage student movement.

The launch comes as schools across the country invest heavily in frameworks to proactively support student success and school culture. PBIS has been adopted in more than 25,000 schools across the United States and internationally. Research shows that schools implementing PBIS with consistency see more than 70 percent of students go without a disciplinary referral, along with documented reductions in bullying and improvements in academic achievement. The PBIS module makes it easy to recognize students by automatically awarding points for on-time arrival and giving educators simple tools to reward positive behavior on the spot. Students stay motivated by tracking their earned points and redeeming them for school-selected rewards.

Key Securly capabilities include:

Recognition for attendance: At a moment when chronic absenteeism is persistent across the country, students earn positive points for arriving at school and class on time with no manual effort from staff.

At a moment when chronic absenteeism is persistent across the country, students earn positive points for arriving at school and class on time with no manual effort from staff. Instant rewards for great behavior: Teachers and staff can assign points when they see positive behaviors throughout the day.

Teachers and staff can assign points when they see positive behaviors throughout the day. Group recognition made easy: Teachers can award points to an entire class or group at once, saving time while reinforcing a positive culture.

Teachers can award points to an entire class or group at once, saving time while reinforcing a positive culture. Student-owned motivation: Students view their earned points and redeem them for school-selected rewards, building ownership and accountability.

"Building a positive school culture takes consistency, and that's hard when staff are already stretched," said Chief Marketing Officer Robin Sykes of Securly, and former Director of PBIS at Park Avenue Elementary School in Nashville, TN. "As the most widely adopted digital hall pass in K-12, Securly Pass is already part of the daily rhythm in thousands of schools. Now it's helping districts recognize and reward the behaviors they want to see, without adding another administrative burden."

Securly Pass is the leading digital hall pass solution designed for the unique needs of K-12 schools. With the addition of PBIS tools, Securly Pass goes beyond managing student movement to help schools turn everyday routines into opportunities for recognition, engagement and culture-building.

About Securly

For more than a decade, Securly has set the standard for student digital safety and wellness in K-12 education, keeping over 20 million students across 26,000 schools safe, secure, and ready to learn. This includes managing over 14 million school-issued devices and reviewing 75 million daily student digital activities. Securly empowers educators, counselors, and IT staff with cutting-edge tools and actionable insights, while always prioritizing student privacy. All Securly products meet strict FERPA and COPPA compliance requirements and are SOC 2 certified, putting student data privacy at the center of our work. Learn more at www.securly.com.

SOURCE Securly