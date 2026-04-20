Leading School Safety Platform Enables Schools To Provide Parents Visibility Into Their Children's AI Usage

Securly announces Parent AI View in its Securly Home application, allowing school districts to partner with parents to ensure safety in all technology use.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Securly, the K-12 student digital safety and wellness leader, today announced Parent AI View. This innovation allows school districts and parents to be partners in establishing AI guardrails and understanding how their students are using AI on their school-issued devices, both during and after school hours.

The launch comes at a time of unprecedented legislative attention to how children interact with AI. During the 2026 legislative session alone, lawmakers in 25 states have introduced more than 50 bills governing AI use in K-12 classrooms – yet even as policymakers debate guardrails, most parents still have no window into how their children are actually using AI on school-issued devices.

Parent AI View closes that gap, enabling schools to provide parents with insights into their students' AI usage, including when AI usage triggers safety or wellness alerts. This insight is not limited to the largest "big-tech" LLMs such as ChatGPT and Gemini, but also includes edtech tools where student chatbots are engaged. In addition, districts can add AI literacy and other digital citizenship resources so schools and parents can closely partner as the digital landscape evolves.

"As we continue to ask critical questions on the role of tech in schools, parents must be put in the driver's seat as partners with school districts on how children should learn and interact with generative AI," said Securly SVP of Partnership Mike Jolley. "Our role at Securly is to help school districts and now parents to engage in real conversations with their children on their actual AI usage. As a dad, I'm committed to providing that partnership and visibility."

Securly Home Parent AI View is in a beta implementation and will be available beginning in June to all Securly Filter partners who utilize Securly Home.

About Securly:

For more than a decade, Securly has set the standard for student digital safety and wellness in K-12 education, keeping over 20 million students across 26,000 schools safe, secure, and ready to learn. This includes managing over 14 million school-issued devices and reviewing 75 million daily student digital activities. Securly empowers educators, counselors, and IT staff with cutting-edge tools and actionable insights, while always prioritizing student privacy. All Securly products meet strict FERPA and COPPA compliance requirements and are SOC 2 certified, putting student data privacy at the center of our work. Learn more at http://www.securly.com.

SOURCE Securly