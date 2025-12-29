Popular School Safety Platform Launches District Insights to Improve Building Safety and Reduce Lost Class Time

New data dashboard by Securly gives district and school leaders real-time insight into how their campuses manage hallways, tardies and visitors to ensure the safety and wellness of students.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Securly, the K-12 student digital safety and wellness leader, today announced the launch of its Securly Pass District Insights, a new feature that helps district and school leaders better understand hallway activity, tardiness and visitor movement across schools.

Hallway traffic, unsupervised student gatherings, class-time disruptions, tardiness and inconsistent visitor procedures affect entire districts. Research suggests that disruptions to the classroom can quickly accumulate to hours of lost instructional time every year. Yet, district leaders rarely have a clear way to see patterns or compare practices across schools to see what's working or where support may be needed. The new Securly Pass District & School Insights changes that.

"Leaders are managing complex logistics in schools every day, while trying to make the most of learning time and keep everyone safe," said Karen Low, Product Manager of Securly Pass. "But too often, it's a cumbersome process with very little insight. By helping schools replace outdated paper systems with a secure, streamlined digital experience, leaders can save time and generate valuable insights to build safer, more orderly hallways."

Securly Pass, the leading digital hall pass system designed for the unique flows of school, is already used by more than 6,000 districts and schools. Uniquely, Securly Pass is the only solution to include free-of-charge tardy management and visitor management. Now all Securly Pass partners will have access to the new District Insights as well.

For more than a decade, Securly has set the standard for student digital safety and wellness in K-12 education, keeping over 20 million students across 26,000 schools safe, secure, and ready to learn. This includes managing over 14 million school-issued devices and reviewing 75 million daily student digital activities. Securly empowers educators, counselors, and IT staff with cutting-edge tools and actionable insights, while always prioritizing student privacy. Learn more at http://www.securly.com .

