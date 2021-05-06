Leading K-Beauty Brand Daeng Gi Meo Ri Rolls Out New Ginseng Hair Set at Costco

The KiGold Ginseng Blossom Hair Set, consisting of a Shampoo and Treatment duo, is filled with the nutrition of ginseng to strengthen the hair roots and follicles with subtle herbal scents and rich floral aroma. As a unique point of difference, the Shampoo is infused with a whole Korean ginseng that has a 1,500-year history and unrivaled medicinal effects.

In tandem with ginseng, the products are made with other powerful herb extracts including green tea that helps improve blood circulation, strengthen the immune system and reduce hair loss for a healthy and radiant hair condition. Saponin, a natural cleansing substance from ginseng, deeply cleanses out dead skin cells and impurities in the scalp and hair with rich bubbles. The set is free of silicone, artificial coloring and parabens.

"We're thrilled to expand our footprint in Costco stores with the launch of the KiGold Ginseng Blossom Shampoo and Treatment Set," shared Daeng Gi Meo Ri Director of Global Sales Chris Namsoo Ryu. "We have built such a loyal consumer base at Costco and we look forward to providing additional options to assist with their journeys to optimal hair and scalp health."

Starting early May 2021, the KiGold Ginseng Blossom Shampoo and Treatment Set will retail in various Costco warehouse locations across the U.S. Please use this link to find Costco locations near you: https://tinyurl.com/GinsengBlossom.

About Daeng Gi Meo Ri:

Daeng Gi Meo Ri made history as the first brand to create a natural medicinal herb formula in the chemical shampoo saturated market. Daeng Gi Meo Ri is made by directly decocting more than 30 selected natural medicinal herbal ingredients in a traditional way to form a potent formula that combats hair loss at the root cause. Daeng Gi Meo Ri quickly rose to the top in the Asian market as one of the top premium hair care brands and the recognition has spread rapidly worldwide.

SOURCE Daeng Gi Meo Ri