Leading K-Beauty Brand 'MDP+' Launched 4 New Products in the US Market

After the launch of 'MDP+,' products such as the Peptide 9 Line Sun Stick achieved notable popularity, prompting an expanded product lineup.

Unveiled four new products, including a hyaluronic acid-infused vegan sunscreen and a peptide-enriched plumping mask.

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As a leading name in K-beauty, MEDIPEEL is ramping up efforts to push into the U.S. market with its export-exclusive brand, MDP+. The brand aims to captivate local consumers with the launch of four new products, expanding its lineup to a total of 13 offerings.

Building on the success of its best-selling Peptide 9 Line Sun Stick, MDP+ has introduced products enriched with higher concentrations of collagen and peptide content—key ingredients in high demand within the U.S. beauty market. The brand sets these products apart with innovative formulations and on-trend packaging.

Four New Products Set to Captivate U.S. Consumers

The 'Hyaluronic UV Clear Sunscreen' stands out in the new lineup. Certified as an OTC (over-the-counter) item, it guarantees safety and efficacy, offering reliable sun protection while preventing skin damage. The sunscreen, formulated with hyaluronic acid and ceramides, showcases MEDIPEEL's innovative technology. It has also gained recognition as a sustainable choice, earning Italy's 'V-Label' vegan certification for excluding animal testing and animal-derived ingredients.

Also introduced is the 'Peptide 9 Glow-in-the-Dark Plumping Hydrogel Mask', designed to enhance elasticity. Packed with nine types of peptides, vegan collagen, and avocado-derived peptides, which provide powerful plumping effects, this mask helps create a voluminous 3D facial contour.

Lastly, the 'Red Lacto Collagen Grinding Lip and Face Ampoule Balm and Cleansing Balm' feature an innovative design that allows users to shave off only the needed amount, ensuring both hygiene and convenience. The ampoule balm, infused with MEDIPEEL's Red Collagen Complex, provides lifting and moisturizing effects and is suitable for use on both the lips and face. The cleansing balm delivers a three-step multi-cleansing effect, thoroughly removing even heavy makeup while tightening pores and leaving the skin beautifully hydrated.

Record Sales on TikTok Signals Positive U.S. Market Reception

MDP+ made a strong impression on local consumers this year by achieving the highest sales in the beauty category on TikTok Shop in the U.S. Since its launch, the brand has received over 13,000 orders, highlighting clear growth in the North American market.

A brand representative stated, "The 'Peptide9 Bio Sun stick Pro' has been at the forefront of MDP+'s positive reception. We are confident that the new product lineup will also resonate well with American consumers."

Through MDP+, MEDIPEEL is dedicated to developing products tailored to U.S. consumer preferences. The brand aims to introduce products that align with the global "glass skin" trend and expand its OTC-certified lineup, further strengthening its competitive edge in the global beauty market.

MDP+ is setting new standards in the U.S. beauty market by combining the innovative technology and originality of K-beauty. MEDIPEEL is the flagship brand of SKINIDEA, which is under MDP Holdings (CEO Michael Chung), a portfolio company of Morgan Stanley PE Asia (MSPEA). SKINIDEA exports to over 75 countries worldwide, developing high-performance derma skincare products that undergo rigorous research and clinical trials, aimed at providing both immediate and long-lasting improvements for various skin types.

MDP+

SOURCE MDP