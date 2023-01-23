Leading Korean OSAT Purchases YES VertaCure™ XP for Higher Yield and Performance

LB Semicon to Use Next-Generation Vacuum Curing Technology in WLCSP Bump/RDL Application

FREMONT, Calif., Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Yield Engineering Systems, Inc. (YES), a leading manufacturer of process equipment for semiconductor advanced packaging, life sciences, and "More-than-Moore" applications, today announced that it has sold a VertaCure XP G2 system to Korea's LB Semicon. The VertaCure XP G2 is the latest generation of YES's flagship VertaCure vacuum curing system, and LB Semicon's will be the first such system to be installed in Korea. Delivery is expected at the end of March.

Key factors in the purchase decision were the VertaCure XP G2's superior throughput, exceptional particle performance, and thorough PI/PBO curing capability – all benefits derived from its proven vacuum-based process. The system will support a bump/RDL application for wafer-level chip scale packaging (WLCSP). It accommodates both 200mm and 300mm wafers, providing valuable flexibility for this and future applications.

"As semiconductor chip manufacturers seek to produce ever-smaller products with higher performance and lower power consumption, wafer bumping technology is expanding its application scope and creating greater value. In order to keep up with this trend, LB Semicon is deeply committed to continuous research and development," said LB Semicon's CEO, Dr. Nick (Namseog) Kim. "We believe that YES's VertaCure XP G2 curing system will enable our company to deliver the cutting-edge technology needed as Korea continues its growth as a world-class semiconductor powerhouse."

"We are pleased and proud that our VertaCure XP G2 was selected for this leading-edge application," said Bioh Kim, President of YES Korea. "This order showcases YES's growing role as a trusted global partner in the production of innovative technologies. We look forward to supporting LB Semicon's efforts, now and into the future."

About YES

Yield Engineering Systems, Inc. (YES) is a preferred provider of high-tech, cost-effective equipment for enhancing surfaces and materials. The company's product lines include thermal processing systems, chemical vapor deposition (CVD) systems, and wet process equipment used for the precise surface modification of semiconductor substrates, semiconductor and MEMS devices, LED displays, and biodevices. Customers ranging from startups to Fortune 100 companies rely on YES systems to create and volume-produce innovative products in a wide range of markets. YES is headquartered in Fremont, California, with a growing global presence. For more information, please visit yieldengineering.com.

About LB Semicon

Based in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, LB Semicon provides bumping, probe test, back-end, and WLCSP services for display driver integrated circuits (DDI), CMOS image sensors (CIS), and power management integrated circuits (PMIC) used in electronic devices such as TVs, monitors, and mobile phones. LBS has continuously developed and evolved its technology since the company's founding in 2000, starting with gold bumping for TFT LCD and OLED DDIs, and expanding over the years into solder bumping, Cu pillar bumping, and WLCSP. The company maintains solid partnerships with top semiconductor chip manufacturers in Korea and elsewhere, and has more than a thousand employees. For more information, please visit www.lbsemicon.com.

Media Contact

Victoria Barnes

Director of Communications

YES (Yield Engineering Systems, Inc.)

510-954-6723 direct

[email protected]

SOURCE Yield Engineering Systems, Inc.