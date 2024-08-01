Leading Lace Panties Brand Hanky Panky Introduces Structured Bras Featuring Its Best-Selling Signature Lace™

This Size-Inclusive Collection Breaks Barriers for Comfort & Support

NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, premium underwear and lingerie brand Hanky Panky introduces a new product category. Hanky Panky Bras is the company's first collection of structured bras, designed to be comfortable, supportive and inclusive so every wearer can feel confident every time. Requested by customers and over three years in the making, this new bra collection features the same best-selling Signature Lace™ as the iconic soft and stretchy underwear.

Hanky Panky makes the world's most comfortable and best-selling thong (one sold every 10 seconds) and now bras to match. Post this Hanky Panky Bras, debuting August 1, 2024.

Designed to mimic the body's natural movements, Signature Lace™ provides sexy, comfortable support all day long for life's everyday moments. The lightweight, heat-molded cups gently hug the breasts while the custom designed straps and band move with you to maintain coverage and comfort. Paired with the brand's Signature Lace™ thongs, this new bra collection creates a perfectly sexy, perfectly comfortable matching set for every body.

Hanky Panky Bras were designed and created in partnership with a team at Ariela and Associates International (AAI), a recognized leader and the largest privately held women-owned lingerie company in the U. S.

"Since 1977, Hanky Panky has been known for creating the world's most comfortable and best-selling thong (one sold every 10 seconds), and now – after years of careful development – our customers will finally have a bra that delivers the same confidence," says Brenda Berger, CEO of Hanky Panky. "We are so excited to launch such a highly-anticipated product category and offer this collection of structured bras that provide sexy, comfortable support from the start to the end of the day – no matter what their day holds."

Beginning August 1, Hanky Panky's Bra Collection will be available in two styles – the Signature Lace™ T-Shirt Bra (size range 32A to 36G, SRP $68, ultra-lightweight with cups made of recycled spacer pads for eco-conscious comfort and features like front-adjustable straps and a four-row hook-and-eye closure) and the Signature Lace™ Balconette Bra (size range 32A to 36G, SRP $68, unlined support, encased underwire provides essential support with innovative design elements for a truly luxurious experience). Sold on HankyPanky.com and in Hanky Panky stores, as well as Belk, Bloomingdales, Neiman Marcus, Nordstrom, Revolve, Shopbop, and other specialty retailers, the Signature Lace™ T-shirt Bra will launch in three colors – Black, Chai and Bliss Pink, and the Signature Lace™ Balconette Bra will launch in four colors – Black, Chai, Red, and Dark Peonies (printed floral).

Following this initial launch, Hanky Panky will roll out two additional bra styles in a new mesh fabric, alongside two v-style mesh panties this Fall. Stay tuned for updates and follow along on social with @hankypanky for the latest information and news.

About Hanky Panky, hankypanky.com

Hanky Panky is a premium underwear and lingerie brand best known for its iconic lace thong. Founded in 1977 by Gale Epstein and Lida Orzeck, the company remains dedicated to its mission to uplift women and provide comfort they can count on, silhouettes for every mood and a fit that always feels good. Hanky Panky products are sold in over 70 countries and their signature thong is sold at a rate of one every 10 seconds. The company proudly supports U.S. manufacturing.

