Leading Lawyers Join Exclusive Networking Group

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hundreds of prominent lawyers have joined Jewish National Fund-USA's (JNF-USA) Lawyers for Israel Society as they look to maximize their philanthropic impact while supporting the land and people of Israel.

(L-R): Melissa Groisman (Founder, MGLPA and past event sponsor), Maia Aron (General Counsel, Florida Company, MM&H, and JNF-USA President, Miami), Gabe Groisman (Mayor of Bal Harbour, FL), Adam Yormack (Founder, Yorkmack Law and JNF-USA Lawyers For Israel & Real Estate Chair, Miami) and Ron Kriss (Senior Counsel, Strook, and JNF-USA President, South Florida) (L-R) Dorothy Ganz (community leader and volunteer), Rob Ganz (Senior Counsel, Lippes Mathias and JNF-USA National Chair, Lawyers for Israel), and Rina Wagman (JNF-USA Professional) attend a JNF-USA Lawyers for Israel event

An annual contribution of $1,000 to JNF-USA provides members with access to an exclusive nationwide group of American legal professionals. Membership also includes a complimentary listing with substantial details concerning their areas of expertise and links to assist users in reaching them in the society's Referral Directory. The Directory also enables members to find like-minded attorneys, to make and receive referrals, thereby expanding their professional network and helping them to serve their clients throughout the U.S.

"Anyone who's part of the legal profession appreciates that referrals play a fundamental role in the commercial success of any practice," said JNF-USA National Chair of Lawyers for Israel, Robert Ganz. "Our referral network is already being used by leading legal practitioners who are looking to grow their professional networks."

In addition to the referral directory, members of JNF-USA's Lawyers for Israel Society enjoy benefits such as:

Connecting with like-minded professionals and networking with influential colleagues

Opportunities to participate in national webinars with briefings by top speakers from the U.S. and Israel addressing topical legal issues

addressing topical legal issues Recognition on the JNF- USA website and in other legal publications

website and in other legal publications Invitations to join future missions to Israel geared specifically towards the legal profession, including opportunities to meet Israeli legal professionals at their firms; meetings with key Israeli policy makers at the Knesset ( Israel's parliament) and Supreme Court; and participation in tailormade continuing education legal seminars.

"What's different about our referral network is that it doesn't just connect you with other leading legal professionals," said Ganz. "It also provides you with a readymade nationwide network of colleagues who share your support for JNF-USA's philanthropic mission in Israel."

JNF-USA is the leading philanthropic organization for Israel that supports critical environmental and nation building activities in Israel's north and south. Through its One Billion Dollar Roadmap for the Next Decade, JNF-USA is developing new communities in the Galilee and Negev, connecting the next generation to Israel, and creating infrastructure and programs that support ecology, individuals with special needs, and heritage site preservation.

To join the directory, visit jnf.org/lfi. For more information, contact Jessica Milstein at [email protected] or 212.879.9305 x297.

Contact:

Media enquiries: Stefan Oberman, JNF-USA Director of Communications. E: [email protected].

P: 212.879.9305 x222

SOURCE Jewish National Fund-USA

Related Links

http://www.jnf.org

