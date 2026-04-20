Leading Legal Innovation Expert Monica Zent Invited to Address U.S. Embassy Mauritius on AI Enablement

Events took place in Mauritius, a key leader fostering an inclusive AI-powered future in the region.

SUNNYVALE, Calif., April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading AI-native legal and enterprise strategist and Law Innovation Agency Managing Director Monica Zent served as an invited expert speaker on the topic of corporate and institutional AI enablement best practices, including AI readiness, AI literacy, AI policy and governance, and LegalTech for a series of events co-hosted by the U.S. Embassy in Mauritius, one of Africa and the Indian Ocean region's most globally connected economies.

Monica Zent, CDA Halbmaier and panelists. Photographer credit: Sandrine Julien

Hosted by Craig Halbmaier, Chargé d'Affaires, U.S. Embassy Mauritius, and moderated by Joanna Chen, Economic Officer, U.S. Embassy Mauritius, the discussions were held following Mauritius' recent launch of its National Artificial Intelligence (AI) Strategy and FAIR Guidelines, a significant milestone in the country's path towards an innovation‑driven digital economy grounded in ethical, inclusive and people‑centered principles.

Zent spoke on the topic, "Designing an AI Roadmap: Why AI Enablement is Critical for Today's Organization," at an exclusive invitation-only event for global corporate executives and government officials held at Macarty House. Joined by co-panelists Craig Halbmaier, Chargé d'Affaires, U.S. Embassy Mauritius, Dr. Avinash Ramtohul, Minister of Information Technology, Communication and Innovation, Government of Mauritius; and Jonathan Ane, CEO, Kulana, the discussion was designed to help attendees develop their own roadmaps for AI enablement based on best practices – from assessment to readiness to deployment and governance – within their organizations.

Zent also spoke at another U.S. Embassy event in Mauritius, "The Key Role of the Legal Team in Leading AI Adoption," along with co-panelists Craig Halbmaier, Chargé d'Affaires, U.S. Embassy Mauritius, Hon. Gavin Glover, Attorney General, Government of Mauritius; Joel Lambert, Head of Legal, Mauritius Commercial Bank and Jonathan Ane, CEO, Kulana. The panel provided attendees, who included Chief Legal Officers from global brands with a presence in the region, with actionable strategies to make rapid progress on AI and LegalTech adoption throughout their organizations, within their departments, and in their own roles.

"The U.S. Embassy Mauritius is proud to support responsible, inclusive digital transformation and to strengthen business ties between the United States and Mauritius," said CDA Halbmaier.

"As the State Department joins Freedom 250, an historic celebration of the 250th anniversary of the United States, we are focused on America's legacy of innovation, something we share in common with Mauritius, which is evolving to lead the region in innovation," said Chen. "We are thankful to all of our esteemed panelists, and deeply appreciative of Monica Zent for bringing her decades of expertise, deep insights and best practices working with global enterprise to lead these highly relevant conversations around AI enablement and help corporate and institutional teams in this region unlock the benefits of this transformative technology."

"The AI transformation of public and private sector organizations broadly, as well as the legal sector specifically, is truly global in nature, and it is an honor to be a part of this important international dialogue," said Zent. "Thank you to the U.S. Embassy team for inviting me to join this conversation in Mauritius, a nation which is leading the region towards a future in which AI is innovative, inclusive and beneficial to all."

A pioneering leader in the legal industry for the past 25 years, Zent is instrumental in advising organizations on how to adopt AI to streamline legal operations, improve efficiency, and reduce costs. In her role as Managing Director of Law Innovation Agency, Zent advises the global legal ecosystem, including corporate legal departments, law firms, public sector legal teams, and VCs on the opportunities and strategies in navigating AI transformation.

Zent is a long-time founder, inventor, investor and trusted advisor in AI and the LegalTech sector for decades. She created patented AI legal technology offerings as early as 2013 and has been a sought-after thought leader in the space by founders and venture funds since that time. In addition, Zent is the founder & CEO of leading alternative legal services provider (ALSP) ZentLaw which has a 24-year track record serving the world's most well-known brands.

About Law Innovation Agency

Law Innovation Agency is a collective of seasoned operators in technology, law, compliance, security and governance, shaping policy and opportunity at the intersection of AI, law, and tech for public and private sector organizations. Through consulting, building, and investing, Law Innovation Agency serves the global legal ecosystem, including Corporate Legal Departments, Law Firms, Public Sector Legal Teams, VCs and LegalTech Startups. For more information, visit lawinnovationagency.com.

SOURCE Law Innovation Agency