Leading Legal Support Services Firm Announces New Acquisition in California

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- iNSERViO3, a privately-held, national leader in legal support services, today announced it has acquired IVAMS Arbitration & Mediation Services. This acquisition will allow both companies the ability to greatly expand their service capabilities, as well as exponentially increase efficiency by consolidating their respective operations.

"The entire IVAMS team is thrilled to be joining iNSERViO3," said Peter Eggertsen, President of IVAMS. "This acquisition ensures our ability to continue providing excellent customer service and support as well as an additional expanded suite of legal services."

"We are delighted to now provide arbitration and dispute resolution (ADR) services to our clients," said David Vandygriff, Founder and CEO of iNSERViO3. "IVAMS has built a great reputation for the past two decades and I could not think of a better group to lead our newly formed Mediation Division. We take great pride in our history of successful acquisitions over the years and specifically our ability to increase employee morale and drive overall company growth."

Moving forward, the Mediation Division will be led by Peter Eggertsen and Jon Olsen, long time industry veteran. "We are very proud of our recently completed state of the art mediation facilities in Irvine, California, a differentiator in the current ADR marketplace," said Olsen.

For more information, please contact Dana Parker at 713.223.5145, email mediations@inservio3.com or visit the iNSERViO3 website at www.inservio3.com

ABOUT iNSERViO3

iNSERViO3 provides the most reliable and customizable suite of Discovery and Trial support services on the market. iNSERViO3 specializes in service. Our unique brand of white-glove customer support, technical expertise and precision has made us an industry leader in legal support solutions of all kinds. From traditional paper-based discovery support to highly technical eDiscovery solutions, managed document review, exhibit preparation, trial support and more, we have provided our services to law firms, corporations, and governmental agencies across the country.

