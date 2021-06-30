Leading Life Sciences and Technology Companies Join Forces to Establish the Securing America's Medicines and Supply (SAMS) Coalition

WASHINGTON, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A group of leading, global life sciences and technology companies today announced the launch of the Securing America's Medicines and Supply (SAMS) coalition. The goal of SAMS is to advance policy that fosters U.S.-made manufacturing of important pharmaceutical products, devices, and personal protective equipment.

SAMS seeks to bring together a multi-industry, diverse coalition of companies, experts, non-profits, and leaders to increase the resiliency of the supply chain within the U.S., while also fostering cooperation with U.S. allies to 'near shore' pharmaceuticals and medical supplies. Additionally, SAMS aims to advocate for supply chain reforms to bolster domestic manufacturing and global supply chain security, as well as expand government support for U.S.-based healthcare infrastructure projects. SAMS believes the U.S. can boost American production and strengthen existing global supply chains through smart policy making.

"This new multi-industry coalition of companies is launching to advocate and collaborate with the Administration, Congress and the private sector to resolve the piecemeal approach to medical supply chain policymaking," said David Sanders, Executive Director of SAMS and Vice President of Government Affairs and Policy at Coherus Biosciences. "Together, we can do the hard work to cure and secure our medical supply chain through a coordinated approach that boosts American and ally production—and rewards quality and innovation. A diversified and dependable supply chain needs to be expanded and right-sized for U.S. patients."

Upon formally launching, SAMS expressed its members' support of the Biden-Harris Administration's 100-day supply chain assessment report. "We applaud the Administration's efforts to secure our nation's supply chains and recognizing the importance for the U.S. to be less reliant on foreign importation and more on U.S.-made production," said Sanders.

"Coherus is an American biotech company that wants to manufacture only on American soil, and we should be able to do so. We joined SAMS because we are committed to ensuring ample, reliable, and uninterrupted supply of high-quality and life-changing medicines. We believe the U.S. government should prefer U.S.-made drugs," said Denny Lanfear, Chairman of SAMS and Chief Executive Officer at Coherus Biosciences.

"We welcome the opportunity to lend our expertise to SAMS and add our voice to the ongoing policy debate. With Teva's unparalleled portfolio, logistical expertise, and diversified manufacturing base — concentrated in the U.S., Europe and Israel — Teva stands ready to work with the Biden Administration and Congress to ensure that access to the nation's supply of affordable medicines remains uninterrupted for the patients who need them," added George Keefe, Senior Vice President of External Affairs & Public Policy at Teva Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc.

"As we have seen over the last few years, having domestically manufactured medical supplies is more important than ever. iRemedy is fully committed to working with a growing, diverse group of U.S. branded medical manufacturers and helping strengthen our national security," said Tony Paquin, Chief Executive Officer of iRemedy Healthcare.

"US Biologic envisions a world where everyone has equitable access to lifesaving technologies," stated Mason Kauffman, CEO of US Biologic. "Our mission is to reduce disease through predictive analytics and orally delivered vaccines and therapeutics delivered to the home. The SAMS coalition will help impact policy to rebuild American infrastructure and strategic product stockpiles, and US Biologic proudly supports efforts to strengthen our responses to future pandemic threats."

SAMS looks forward to working with its membership to develop and support proposals that incentivize U.S.-made products and protect long-standing, international partnerships that spur innovation and provide critical drugs to American patients.

To learn more about SAMS, please visit samscoalition.org.

About Securing America's Medicines and Supply

Securing America's Medicines and Supply (SAMS) is a multi-industry coalition of companies with the mission to strengthen the security of the medical supply chain in the United States. SAMS seeks to drive implementation of legislation and regulation to reward and foster U.S.-made manufacturing of important pharmaceutical products, devices, and supplies. SAMS supports U.S. patients, domestic healthcare security, and U.S. jobs.

SOURCE Securing America's Medicines and Supply (SAMS)

Related Links

https://samscoalition.org/

