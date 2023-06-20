Leading Littleton Software Solutions Provider 10x People Selected as a Winner of Colorado Companies to Watch

LITTLETON, Colo., June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 10x People , an international market leader and expert in Local Number Portability (LNP) software and services, has been selected as a winner of the acclaimed Colorado Companies to Watch 2023 . This statewide awards program acknowledges dynamic and thriving companies that play a vital role in fueling Colorado's economic growth.

To receive this distinction, companies must be nominated by their peers, and are judged based on evidence of employment and revenue growth, business successes and unique strengths. Collectively, the winning companies generate significant employment opportunities and contribute millions of dollars to Colorado's economy.

"We have always believed that Littleton provides the perfect environment for our company to thrive and grow, and this honor by Colorado Companies to Watch is a testament to the dedication and hard work our staff has put in over the years to contribute to the state's thriving technology sector," said Lisa Marie Maxson, CEO of 10x People.

This year 10x People celebrates 10 years as an innovator and leader in telephone number management software-as-a-service solutions. With a roster of well-known clients, including Zoom, DISH Network, Lumen, T-Mobile and Twilio, 10X People's cutting-edge, cloud-native numbering solutions cater to businesses of all sizes. By providing user-friendly interfaces, OpenAPIs, and detailed analytics, the company helps businesses optimize their telecom operations and improve employee and customer satisfaction.

About 10x People

10x People is a developer of custom software solutions, specializing in cloud-based numbering solutions and local number portability (LNP). Based in Littleton, Colorado, and currently celebrating its 10th year, 10x People provides expertise in numbering and inventory management and is widely considered the preeminent expert in the LNP space having been involved since the inception of number porting in 1996. With memberships in prestigious organizations such as the FCC North American Numbering Council, Alliance for Telecommunications Industry Solutions, and the Numbering Administration Oversight Working Group (NAOWG), 10x People is committed to providing dependable products, services and support to its global customer base. For more information, visit www.10xpeople.com and follow us on Linkedin , Facebook and Instagram .

