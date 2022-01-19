Leading Logistics Firm Expands Service Offering with Launch of DRG Technical Solutions

BATON ROUGE, La., Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Disaster Resource Group (DRG), an industry leader in providing damage assessment and turnkey logistics and basecamp services principally for utilities and industrial clients who need rapid response to disasters involving utility and infrastructure assets, is excited to announce the formation of DRG Technical Solutions.

DRG Technical Solutions provides customized professional engineering services in planning and research, transmission, substation, protection and controls, and distribution engineering. DRG Technical Solutions provides a diverse service offering to strategically plan, design, protect, maintain, and restore electric infrastructure assets. The DRG Technical Solutions team consists of highly experienced electrical utility leaders with an extensive understanding of the electric utility industry and in-depth technical knowledge and includes:

Mike Marshall , Vice President of Planning, Research, and Special Projects

, Vice President of Planning, Research, and Special Projects Rich Waddell , Vice President of Transmission and Substation

, Vice President of Transmission and Substation Howard Fowler , Vice President of Distribution

The team's core strength centers on meeting client needs through leveraging the skills and talents of their workforce.

Wayne Stabiler, CEO of DRG, says, "We've been extremely fortunate to have built a business based on being a reliable, trustworthy partner to the utility industry. For the last three years, we identified an opportunity to address the growing need of an engineering service group dedicated to maintaining and restoring electricity infrastructure. We have finally found the right team lead by industry specialist, John Thompson. We are extremely excited to bring these professionals into the market to solve these important challenges."

DRG Technical Solutions President, John Thompson, added, "We have thoughtfully built a team of experts to solve for the continued growth of renewable energy, impact of electric vehicles, and demand for communications technology, all of which are driving unprecedented needs for utility infrastructure. We can customize a range of engineering and technical services to solve our customers' challenges as they continue to evolve."

For more information visit https://www.drgsolutions.com/ or [email protected]

