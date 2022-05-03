LEADING LONG ISLAND DIGITAL MARKETING AGENCY ANNOUNCES NEW CEO ERIC WIGGINS OF PORT JEFFERSON STATION

Joining Didit in 2006, Mr. Wiggins has served in both internal and external traditional and digital marketing roles. He began his career within the Client Services department and was promoted multiple times, ultimately reaching VP status. Mr. Wiggins was instrumental in the success of Didit's marquee clients with involvement in strategic brainstorming and developing strong relationships within organizations. During his tenure, he has managed multiple teams while mentoring talent, many of whom credit him for their professional achievements. Mr. Wiggins also has experience in successfully handling tens of millions of dollars in monthly media spend on behalf of clients.

"Eric has a deep knowledge of our business and I have full confidence in his ability to take on the role of CEO," said Didit Co-Founder/Partner and Executive Chairman Kevin Lee. "His solid understanding of and longtime experience in managing and executing Didit's offerings, and his strong awareness of the needs of our clients and employees position him well for this position. I know Eric will continue to move the agency in a focused direction of growth and success, and I look forward to the next chapter in Didit's history."

According to Didit's leadership and staff, Mr. Wiggins possesses a supportive and empowering employee management. His congenial nature has allowed him to foster longstanding relationships and connections with both employees and clients.

"I am very pleased to take on the important position of CEO at Didit," said Mr. Wiggins. "I have had the wonderful opportunity to see the agency grow through the years, and I am eager to play a lead role in the future of the company. My primary goal is to continue to increase business, with a 'strategy first' approach, while servicing clients at a multi-channel level. I also plan to be a strong support system to our critical teams of employees at the company."

The agency also maintains a direct mail facility in Lindenhurst, NY. This arm of the firm provides creative offerings, print production, letter shop capabilities, and fulfillment services. Didit DM's pioneering techniques include data programming, direct mail design, print management, advanced mail tracking, direct mail technologies, postal optimization, and variable data imaging.

Founded in 1996, Didit is a fully integrated marketing and communications firm, headquartered on Long Island. Recognized as an Inc. 500, Deloitte Fast 50 and Fast 500 company, Didit is a privately held industry pioneer that offers an unparalleled range of marketing, public relations, and digital services, from postcard to post-click. The agency's experienced professionals, innovative strategy, best-of-breed technology, and advanced analytics provide a fully comprehensive marketing approach to businesses, delivering unmatched results for more than 200 clients across all verticals. Didit was co-founded by SEO/SEM thought leader, SEMPO founding board member, and Didit Executive Chairman Kevin Lee. For more information, visit https://didit.com/.

