Leading Low-Code, Process Automation and CRM Company Renames from Bpm'online to Creatio

BOSTON, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bpm'online, a leading low-code, process automation and CRM company, announced today that it is changing its corporate and product names to Creatio and its official website to creatio.com. The new name reflects the company's strong belief that everyone will become a developer, able to automate business ideas and create custom solutions in minutes.

The name Creatio and the new logo embody the company's vision for helping the community of its customers and partners to effortlessly create the powerful, unique solutions on the Creatio platform. It reinforces the ability of the platform to allow companies to achieve operational excellence and attain new business heights.

To celebrate the renaming, the company decided to launch their new name in the sky with the CEO and over 160 employees skydiving. A formal renaming event featuring footage of the skydiving stunt was created for anyone to attend online. The renaming celebration has been the biggest event undertaking in the company's history, and appropriately set the mood for the changing of the company's identity.

Though its name is changing, the company strategy, products, team and commitment to empowering users with the best low-code / no-code BPM platform and sophisticated CRM products remain the same. The new name only reinforces the vision of creating a world where any business idea can be automated in minutes.

"Since our initial launch as bpm'online, our company, platform, and our global reach have changed a lot. We wanted a name that better reflected what our platform is about, and how our clients perceive our company and its products. Our new name, Creatio, emphasizes the many powerful solutions that have been created using our platform, and it clearly communicates our vision of allowing anyone to become a developer," stated Katherine Kostereva, CEO and Managing Partner of Creatio (formerly bpm'online).

Creatio (formerly bpm'online) is a leading low-code, process automation and CRM company. It has been highly recognized as a market leader by key industry analysts. Creatio's intelligent platform accelerates sales, marketing, service and operations for thousands of customers and hundreds of partners worldwide. The mission of Creatio is to help companies ACCELERATE!

