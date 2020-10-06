Leading Luxury Bridal Designers Join Forces to Create New Digital Bridal Marketplace to Service Independent Bridal Retailers & Brides-To-Be During COVID

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bridal Council announced today that 32 of its designer members, representing 7 countries, have united to form a unified sales and media platform on https://bridal.pullquest.net for NY Luxury Bridal Fashion Week, October 6 to 9, 2020. The new site will serve as a centralized digital platform to feature these normally competitive designers' new collections, allow independent bridal retailers to place wholesale orders via the site, supply press materials to the media and allow stylists to pull items online. The site will also serve as the one- stop shopping hub for brides-to-be to see the largest assortment of designer wedding gowns & accessories.

LEADING LUXURY BRIDAL DESIGNERS JOIN FORCES TO CREATE NEW DIGITAL BRIDAL MARKETPLACE

"We wanted to simplify the digital showroom experience for our retailers and the media. Working with Pullquest and ATELIER Creative Services, Inc. our strategic communications agency, we have created an easy-to-use site that seamlessly allows the retailers/editors to view designers' collection images and videos, feature gowns via 360 product photos to show all details, place orders and 'chat' directly with the designer's Sales Director, and select styles for editorial coverage via the brand's PR representatives," said Michele Iacovelli, the Executive Director of The Bridal Council.

"Users can view, sort and select gowns by silhouette (A-line, fit & flare, ballgowns, etc.), and fabrications (lace, satin, organza, etc.), giving the buyer/editor access to hundreds of styles with a click of their mouse," said Rachel Leonard, Editorial Director of The Bridal Council.

The Bridal Council designers selected LA based Pullquest to form a strategic alliance. Pullquest, founded by Natalie Meyer and Pavel Presniakov in 2018 is a one of a kind brand discovery platform for fashion professionals.

DESIGNER COLLECTIONS FEATURED:

Amsale, Anne Barge, Antonio Riva Milano, Daphne Newman, Edem, Elizabeth Fillmore, Enaura

Eve of Milady, Gracy Accad, Ines Di Santo, Jenny Packham, Jesus Peiro, Kelly Faetanini,

Kosibah, Lea-Ann Belter, Lee Petra Grebenau, Lihi Hod, Madeline Gardner, Marchesa,

Maria Elena Headpieces, Naeem Khan, Neta Dover, Peter Langner, Prota Fiori, Rivini,

Romona Keveza, Sareh Nouri, Savin London, Temperley London, Van Der Velde,

Verdin Bridal New York and YolanCris

About The Bridal Council:

The Bridal Council is a 501c3 non-profit organization whose membership consists of fashion designers, retailers, media and industry experts in the bridal industry. www.thebridalcouncil.com

About Pullquest:

Pullquest is a first of its kind platform that provides designers with a simple tool to successfully launch collections online, covering all aspects from wholesale to PR by connecting brands with buyers, media and stylists all online, all in one place. https://bridal.pullquest.net

About ATELIER Creative Services, Inc.:

ATELIER Creative Services Inc. is a fully integrated agency specializing in digital marketing and public relations development for the luxury, fashion, beauty/wellness, lifestyle, art and design industries. For more than 30 years, our unparalleled expertise lies within brand strategy consulting, press and communications, social media, influencer and celebrity partnerships, special events and media planning. https://www.atelierpr.com

#NYLB #NEWYORKLUXURYBRIDAL #NEWYORKBRIDALFASHIONWEEK

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

ATELIER Creative Services, Inc.

Paul Rousseas

917.345.0342

[email protected]

SOURCE The Bridal Council