Leading Luxury Ready-To-Drink Cocktail Company That Captures The Allure of a Craft Cocktail Bar At Home, Social Hour Cocktails, Sees Tremendous Success in Q1 and Q2 2023

News provided by

Social Hour

08 Aug, 2023, 10:00 ET

Securement of Strategic Alignment with Disney World and MALIN + GOETZ, Expansion of Partnership with Beverage Alcohol Juggernaut Diageo and more…

NEW YORK, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Social Hour, leading luxury ready-to-drink cocktail company that captures the allure of a craft cocktail bar at home, is pleased to announce notable traction and success across various parts of the business since the start of 2023.

Continued Expansion at Walt Disney World Resort

Continue Reading
Social Hour Cocktails
Social Hour Cocktails
Social Hour
Social Hour

  • Social Hour Cocktails (SHC) premiered at Walt Disney World in May of 2022 at D-LUXE Burger restaurant at Disney Springs. Since then, availability has expanded to the outdoor bars and beverage carts throughout the property.
  • In the Summer of 2023, Social Hour Cocktails were introduced into an additional eight hotel outlets. Guests can now purchase SHC at resorts such as Disney's Art of Animation, Caribbean Beach Resort, and Disney's BoardWalk, amongst others.

Expansion of Partnership with Diageo

  • Expanded partnership with Diageo with the latest July launch of the Bourbon Smash made with the new award-winning George Dickel Bourbon, featuring 8-year-old bourbon, notes of fresh mint and meyer lemon
  • The George Dickel Bourbon Smash was recently ranked the top #1 canned whiskey cocktail via Tasting Table online: https://www.tastingtable.com/1353876/canned-whiskey-cocktailed-ranked-worst-best/
  • Plans to re-release Harvest Whiskey Sour in fall 2023

Exclusive Cocktail Partner of the Jazz Age Lawn Party

  • Exclusive cocktail partner of the Jazz Age Lawn Party taking place throughout the summer with over 4,000 guests in attendance per day
  • This summer marks the 3rd year in a row Social Hour has been the beverage partner of record for the event
    • Successful initial weekend on June 10th and 11th
    • Second weekend upcoming August 12th and 13th

Exclusive Cocktail Partner of MALIN + GOETZ

  • Exclusive cocktail partner of MALIN + GOETZ as of July
  • MALIN + GOETZ has begun introducing Winedown Wednesdays serving the Social Hour Pacific Spritz at all 14 retail locations across NYC, LA, and SF
  • This partnership marks Social Hour's first expansion into CA

To learn more visit www.socialhourcocktails.com or visit our Instagram.

Communications Contact
Taylor Foxman
The Industry Collective
[email protected]

Company Contact
Tom Macy
Co-Founder / CEO
[email protected]

SOURCE Social Hour

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.