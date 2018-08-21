Leading Luxury Vacation Rental Company Exceptional Villas Announces Major Expansion into New Markets

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/733284/Exceptional_Villas.jpg )





The new markets include Bali, Aruba and Costa Rica. They have also added 80 luxury homes in The Dominican Republic, 30 properties in Turks and Caicos and 40 villas in the Cayman Islands to their inventory . The combination of these new markets will add 400 new homes to their current portfolio bringing the total number to over 3,000.

"We are thrilled to launch this collection of luxury vacation rentals in new markets across the globe", says Alexandra Baradi, Owner and CEO of Exceptional Villas. "Each of our high-end homes has been handpicked and chosen because of their unique design and exceptional luxury. We bring all our guests the unwavering certainty of hand-picked and vetted properties as well as a complimentary concierge service that organizes every detail of our client's vacation. We have a policy of going the extra mile for our clients, and the result has been an increase in repeat and word of mouth business."

COSTA RICA is one of the world's most unspoilt vacations spots. It is becoming increasingly popular in the luxury travel market due to the availability of direct flights from many US and Canadian hubs as well as the fact that the country offers some of the world's best vacation rentals. The scenery is breathtaking, and the country also provides a wonderful cultural experience.

ARUBA has the major advantage of having some of the best weather in the Caribbean region. Its southerly location just north of South America takes it out of the main hurricane belt. It also has wonderful pristine white sandy beaches and crystal-clear turquoise waters. Vacationers who enjoy villas with resort facilities love the island of Aruba, and the resort of Tierra del Sol is particularly popular amongst luxury clients.

Bali has always been popular, but it has recently seen a big surge in demand especially amongst the luxury sector. The villas and vacation rentals on the island are completely unique and provide clients with a more cultural and authentic yet extremely luxurious experience. All of the villa rentals in Bali have been beautifully designed using local art, woods and traditional furniture.

About Exceptional Villas

Exceptional Villas is part of Dream World Travel Ltd; A European based vacation Rental Company with clients and destinations all over the world. They have been in the travel business for over 25 years and offer a unique bespoke service to their clients. This includes matching the perfect villa for each client and also providing a full and complimentary concierge service. This service includes all aspects of the client's vacations such as VIP airport arrival, ground transportation, restaurant reservations, tours and excursions, water sports and pre-arrival stocking. Unlike some of their competitors, they do not provide a membership fee. Likewise, their villa experts are indeed experts. They visit every single villa and are filled with a wealth of information regarding each villa, as well as each destination. Exceptional Villas take total pride in the customised service they offer.

For more information visit http://www.exceptionalvillas.com/ or call + 353-64-66-41170 or toll-free from the US and Canada +1-800-245-5109 and UK +44-(0)-845-528-4197

