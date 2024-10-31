Leading Luxury Wine Brand, Oceano Wines, Debuts Latest Innovative Offering with the Roll-Out of Their Syrah 2023 Reduced Alcohol Wine

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, leading luxury wine brand, Oceano Wines, is pleased to debut their latest innovative offering with the roll-out of their Syrah 2023 Reduced Alcohol Wine, created by gently removing the alcohol to create a wine that is rich in flavor, with just 3.5% alcohol and 38 calories per glass, priced at approximately $60 a bottle.

Oceano Wines

Oceano's newly-launched Syrah from Spanish Springs Vineyard– the closest vineyard to the ocean in California. Rooted in ancient seabed soils and nurtured by coastal fog and cool ocean breezes, the vineyard is ideally suited to produce elegant wines with purity of fruit, freshness and depth.

The wine boasts prominent notes of blackberry and plum and hints of tobacco, dried cranberry, and hibiscus tea. It has a medium-plus body and exhibits grippy tannins and moderate acidity.

"This holiday season, we are thrilled to introduce our reduced-alcohol 2023 Oceano Syrah—the first of its kind —crafted from a single vineyard, with 3.5% alc. by vol. and only 38 calories per glass," states Rachel Martin, Founder & CEO of Oceano Wines.

Martin continues, "As a trailblazer in high-quality nonalcoholic and reduced-alcohol wines, Oceano is defining luxury wines for mindful living. This Syrah offers vibrant flavors, full body, and the signature depth and spice of Syrah with a lighter touch—perfect for those who want a little nip without being slowed down by alcohol."

Founded in 2016, Oceano Wines produces luxury, single-vineyard wines from California's coastal regions. In 2023, the company launched Oceano Zero, a luxury non-alcoholic wine brand that mirrors the quality of its traditional award-winning wines.

Savor the ritual. Reduce the alcohol. Enhance your life.

To learn more visit https://oceanowines.com/ or check out our Instagram.

