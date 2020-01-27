Leading M&A Lawyer Adel Aslani-Far Joins Greenberg Traurig in New York

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- M. Adel Aslani-Far, widely recognized as one of the United States' leading public company mergers and acquisitions attorneys, has joined the New York office of Greenberg Traurig, LLP as a shareholder in the firm's Global Corporate Practice. Aslani-Far joins from Latham & Watkins LLP, where he was a partner and former global co-chair of the firm's Mergers & Acquisitions Practice.

"Greenberg Traurig has just concluded another record year of revenue and profits, as we continue our strategic focus on being one, unified, global firm of approximately 2,100 lawyers, covering the United States like no other firm with 1,800 lawyers in 31 offices, as well as 10 well-developed markets outside the U.S. This includes 350 lawyers in five offices in Europe alone," said Richard A. Rosenbaum, Greenberg Traurig's executive chairman. "Our M&A practice in particular has experienced robust growth globally over the past several years. Adel will play an important role, working with key counterparts in London, Amsterdam, Warsaw, Berlin, Milan, Mexico City, Tokyo, Shanghai, Seoul, and Tel Aviv, as well as our major U.S. locations, in continuing to build a top-tier global M&A practice in the collaborative Greenberg Traurig culture. In addition to his stellar reputation in the market and his extensive experience advising some of the world's largest companies in their most complex transactions, this effort will benefit significantly from Adel's long and deep relationships with many of the key people who have already joined us across our firm."

"I am thrilled to contribute to building a world-class M&A practice at Greenberg Traurig, a firm that is already so well-positioned across geographies, practice areas, and industries. When offered the unique opportunity to be part of a transformational moment like this at a time of historic change led by client demand at a firm like GT, one seizes it," Aslani-Far said. "And the key to taking the already exceptional team here to the highest ranks of M&A practices in the world is already one of Greenberg Traurig's defining features: We all work as a collaborative and coordinated global team with a single vision and purpose."

"In today's fast changing world, public company boards need help more than ever in managing how they are structured and how they operate, particularly within the context of major M&A transactions. Adel's first-rate expertise in public company board-level strategic advice, along with our existing team of top quality lawyers across multiple award-winning practices, position us well to serve that role and we welcome him to the firm," said Alan I. Annex, co-chair of the Global Corporate Practice.

In addition to Aslani-Far, since January 2019, Greenberg Traurig's New York office has experienced strong strategic growth, with recent additions in such areas as Corporate: Giovanni Biscardi, Yossie H. Horwitz, John S. Kim, Doron Lipshitz, Patrick F. Rice, and Oscar Stephens; International Trade: Laura Siegel Rabinowitz; Tax: Timothy W. Donovan and Marc Selden; Intellectual Property: Rose Cordero Prey; Government Law & Policy: Jonathan L. Bing, Laura E. Evangelista, and Bryan X. Grimaldi; Litigation: David I. Miller, Maura E. Miller, and Sylvia E. Simson ; Public Finance: Carl B. McCarthy; and Health Care: Mimi H. Brouillette. The firm's Corporate Practice continued to experience growth on a global scale in 2019, including the recent additions of Eiji Kobayashi in Tokyo from Paul Hastings; Bas Vletter from Loyens & Loeff and Herald Jongen from Allen Overy in Amsterdam; and the Studio Santa Maria firm joining Greenberg Traurig in Milan.

"New York has been a key location for Greenberg Traurig for nearly 30 years, built lawyer-by-lawyer to become the firm's largest office, now with more than 300 lawyers who are soon relocating to perhaps the leading prime office location in the city, One Vanderbilt, while retaining space at the Graybar Building to complete our New York City campus. The firm's commitment has been to excellence in the firm's core strategic practices: real estate, now ranked by many as the number one practice in New York; litigation, where we have grown to represent some of the most important global companies and financial institutions; private equity, which has grown into to a very large practice with headline-grabbing matters for some of the world's leading PE firms in a relatively short time; media and entertainment, an industry-leading practice; intellectual property; a large and highly-regarded tax group; a major government practice; and more, including of course the Corporate Practice's global M&A successes," Rosenbaum said.

Aslani-Far's practice focuses on cross-border and domestic public company mergers and acquisitions, corporate governance and shareholder activism and takeover defense, where he represents large multinational corporations in negotiated and hostile public M&A transactions and a broad range of private acquisitions and joint ventures around the world. He also regularly counsels public company boards, board committees and senior management on corporate governance and strategic planning, including shareholder activism and takeover defense preparedness and in defending against proxy contests and negotiating settlements with many of the most prominent activist funds. He also has substantial experience advising special committees of boards of directors in conflict of interest transactions.

Aslani-Far received his J.D. from Georgetown University and his A.B. from Columbia University. He is a member of The Legal 500 US "Hall of Fame" (2018) - one of only 14 elite M&A lawyers so recognized for "constant praise by their clients for continued excellence." He also is recognized as a Leading U.S. Lawyer for M&A Mega-deals (US$5 billion plus), M&A Large Deals (US$1 billion plus), and Shareholder Activism Defense in The Legal 500 US 2012-2019; and has been annually ranked as one of the leading New York Corporate/M&A lawyers in Chambers USA since 2006. In 2015, he was recognized as an "M&A Trailblazer" by The National Law Journal and in 2007 The New York Times named him as one of the leading legal and financial dealmakers on Wall Street under the age of 40.

