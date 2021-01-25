Leading M&A Partner Joins Vinson & Elkins in New York

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gabriel Silva has joined Vinson & Elkins as a partner in New York, with an impressive practice that focuses on M&A and private equity in the U.S., Latin America, Europe and Asia. In particular, Silva has significant experience in transactions in the digital infrastructure sector, such as telecommunication towers, data centers and fiber.

"Gabriel is one of the leading young M&A partners in New York, with a strong blend of digital infrastructure, Latin America and general private equity experience," said Keith Fullenweider, co-head of the firm's Corporate Department. "His practice fits beautifully with our platform, including our leading infrastructure practice. We have also invested recently in adding experienced lawyers with strong connections and deal experience in Latin America, which Gabriel will certainly enhance. We are excited to welcome him to the firm and believe that our clients will enjoy working with him across a range of industries."

Some of Silva's recent matters include:

Digital Colony Partners on multiple digital infrastructure transactions in Latin America , including its establishment of Scala Data Centers, a hyperscale data center platform headquartered in Brazil through the acquisition of assets from UOL Diveo; and its acquisitions of Highline and Phoenix do Brasil, independent telecom infrastructure solutions providers in Brazil , and Andean Telecom Partners, an owner and operator of wireless communication infrastructure in the Andean region

Vantage Data Centers, supported by a consortium led by Digital Colony Partners, on the establishment of its European platform and its acquisitions of Next Generation Data, UK's largest data center, and Etix Everywhere, a European-based company offering a worldwide network of colocation data center services

Marfrig Global Foods, one of the world's largest animal protein producers, on the $2.4 billion sale of its U.S. and Asia chicken business, Keystone, to Tyson Foods and the $969 million acquisition of a 51% interest in National Beef, the fourth-largest beef processor in the U.S., from Jefferies

"I have been very impressed with the platform that V&E has created to service a broad array of the world's leading private equity clients," Silva said. "Additionally, the firm's growing Latin America practice, which encompasses talented lawyers on both the corporate and disputes side, was extremely appealing for me."

Silva is the fourth attorney to join the firm in New York over the past two years where Latin America is a significant component of their practice.

"Gabriel is well-recognized as a leader in infrastructure M&A for a reason – he's excellent – and we're excited to have him here at V&E," said Jim Fox, co-managing partner of the firm's New York office. "His extensive experience in infrastructure will create new opportunities as we continue to expand our infrastructure practice, while also enhancing our capabilities to serve clients pursuing investments in Latin America."

Silva received his LL.M. degree from Columbia Law School, where he was a Harlan Fiske Stone Scholar. He also earned a Brazilian law degree from Pontifícia Universidade Católica de São Paulo, and a specialization degree in Brazilian Corporate Law from Fundação Getúlio Vargas de São Paulo. Prior to joining the firm, Silva was previously a partner at Linklaters in New York and São Paulo.

V&E's approximately 200 M&A and private equity attorneys represent clients that include leading private equity firms, investment banks and other financial institutions, as well as public and privately held companies in sophisticated transactions. V&E also works on diverse projects across Latin America, including landmark energy, infrastructure and finance transactions and disputes. The firm's Latin America practice is internationally recognized by both Chambers and Partners (2020) and Legal 500 (2021).

Vinson & Elkins LLP is an international law firm with approximately 700 lawyers across 11 offices worldwide. For more information, please contact Melissa Anderson at +1.713.758.2030.

