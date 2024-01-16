LEADING MANUFACTURED HOUSING REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT & PROPERTY MANAGEMENT COMPANY ANNOUNCES KEY LEADERSHIP CHANGES

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Patrick O'Malley, Legacy Founder & CEO announces significant changes in Legacy's leadership team, signaling a new era of growth.

Andrew Fells, President, Legacy Communities

Andrew J. Fells moves from Chief Operating Officer (COO) to President and will continue to lead the company with dedication and innovation, ensuring success in the ever-evolving real estate & property management environment. "Since co-founding the Company, Andrew has played a pivotal role in Legacy Communities' success, demonstrating exceptional and strategic vision & action", said Patrick O'Malley, Legacy CEO. "He offers a lifetime of experience within our industry, from shaping a large family-owned MH & RV Community into a premier flagship property to managing over $2.5 billion in assets across 75 communities nationwide with Legacy Communities. His experience in all aspects of our businesses, consistent strong leadership, and dedication, positions well as President to guide Legacy Communities to continued success as the Company enters a new phase of growth."

Andrew's decades of experience, leadership and passion will ensure that Legacy continues to perform as a "best in class" owner/operator while continuing to strive to raise the lifestyle experience for Legacy's residents throughout its nation-wide portfolio of manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

Andrew will report to CEO Patrick O'Malley and will continue to office within Legacy's Sebring, Florida corporate office.

Legacy Communities is very pleased to announce Brad Valka as the new Chief Operating Officer. A results-driven executive with a BBA in Accounting and General Business, Brad brings over 18 years of experience, notably contributing to RHP Properties' growth from 55 to over 370 communities during his tenure with RHP. O'Malley emphasized that "Brad is known for assembling high-performing teams and driving strategic initiatives. His expertise in human capital management, operating policy and procedure, systems, home sales, capital improvements, acquisitions/dispositions, and financial analysis will enhance Legacy Communities' commitment to delivering on-time execution of business plans, exceptional returns to our investors, and optimal resident experiences."

Brad will report to President Andrew Fells and will operate primarily from the Scottsdale, AZ office.

Legacy Communities is committed to fostering innovation, providing outstanding service, and creating vibrant communities. These key leadership changes represent a strategic move to position the company for sustained success, continued growth, and operational excellence as a leader within the manufactured home community industry.

