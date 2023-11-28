Leading Manufacturer and Distributor of Door Hardware Rolls Out New Website Featuring Newly Launched Products

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Penrod Hardware, an experienced and reliable supplier of both residential and commercial door hardware components, has launched its new website just in time to announce the release of some innovative new products for the market. A division of The Penrod Company, Penrod Hardware has built a sterling reputation for its warrantied high-quality door hinges, hardware, door sweeps and weather strips, and now has a website that showcases its capabilities and strengths.

On the site, in addition to seeing highlights of the company's competitive differences and strengths, visitors can now view updated content and information, including details regarding its new Magnetic Catch System, which is an innovative type of door latch for single and double closet doors that, as the name implies, uses powerful magnets to keep doors shut. 3-Knuckle Trident "Quiet" Hinges are also a popular addition to the vast array of available supplies, as they afford a minimalist aesthetic that helps set end users' homes or building interiors' apart.

Martin Cawdery, vice president of sales, said, "I am proud that we are constantly striving to release new products as well as upgrades to our existing ones. We do not rest on our laurels — we work hard to protect our reputation as being industry leaders in this space as well as supply chain experts who have mastered our inventory process that is linked to our national network of distribution centers."

Customers often applaud the personalized service they receive and appreciate that orders placed before noon are eligible for same-day shipping, making Penrod Hardware an effective and efficient business partner. Its inventory includes standard, specialty, and custom-engineered products.

ABOUT PENROD

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, for more than 35 years, Penrod Hardware, a corporate division backed by The Penrod Company, which has a history that includes more than a century of serving customers with a guarantee of quality, service, and on-time delivery, has been a leader in the door hardware industry. Visit https://www.hardwarebypenrod.com/ to learn more.

