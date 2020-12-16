Leading manufacturer of Commercial Heating and Cooling products, Lennox International, selects FPX Selling Cloud for its purpose-built Configure-Price-Quote solution to power direct and distributor sales

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FPX, the leading provider of Lead-to-Order Selling Solutions for Mechanical Equipment Providers, announces its partnership and successful implementation with Lennox International providing its Selling Cloud to quote and sell their HVAC products faster, more efficiently, and more profitably.

Lennox International Inc., a global provider of climate control products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration, was challenged to identify a solution that could complement their existing ERP and CRM systems, while delivering best-in-class quoting capabilities to support their complex product requirements.

Lennox selected FPX's CPQ application because of its functional capabilities, scalability, and proven ability to integrate with their other systems; transforming their quoting process into a more robust and streamlined process to drive improved quoting efficiency across multiple user groups and sales channels.

"Quoting speed, efficiency and accuracy are of the utmost importance to our success. We knew we needed to make a change to enable our users and sales partners with a state-of-the-art quoting solution that has the power and flexibility to scale with our organization," says Doug Coulson, IT Leader for Lennox's Commercial segment. "We chose FPX primarily because their solution stood out in feature set and maturity, but it was also important that the FPX team understood our business model, the manufacturing space, and the complexity involved in quoting our products."

Since going live in May 2020, Lennox has continued to develop its quoting process, working with FPX and its Professional Services teams to extend the solution to additional users and business partners. "This partnership with Lennox International emphasizes the importance and business value of manufacturers selecting solution vendors that deeply understand their industry, their products, and their lead to order operation," says Richard Hearn, CEO of FPX. "At FPX, we're unapologetically proud of the fact that our depth of expertise, experience and product innovation is steeped in the manufacturing vertical. What's rewarding is when leading brands like Lennox recognize that in our product and our company culture."

FPX was recognized in Gartner's 2020 Magic Quadrant for Configure-Price-Quote Application Suites among the top in its "Niche" category, speaking to the strength of its solution to meet the unique requirements of the manufacturing space.

About FPX

FPX is the B2B Selling Cloud for teams selling configurable offerings in an omnichannel world. Built upon decades of domain experience, FPX Selling Cloud is purpose-built for manufacturers with specialized, vertical-specific selling requirements. FPX SCPQ solutions turn lead to order into a collaborative team process and simplify product and pricing complexity – increasing profitable growth, accelerating sales cycles, and improving customer experience across all buying channels. For more information on how FPX helps manufacturers sell faster, sell more, and sell more profitably, visit https://www.fpx.com or https://www.intelliquip.com

SOURCE FPX, LLC

